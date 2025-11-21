ICC verdict on Duterte’s interim release appeal set on Nov. 28

Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s initial appearance took place on 14 March 2025, at 14:00 hours (The Hague local time), before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court. ©ICC-CPI

MANILA, Philippines – The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Appeals Chamber is set to decide on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s interim release appeal on November 28.

In a scheduling order dated November 20, the ICC expressed that it will deliver its judgment in open court at The Hague on November 28, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (The Hague local time).

Duterte’s legal team is challenging ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I’s ruling, which denied his appeal for interim release.

The chamber said Duterte’s detention “remains necessary based on three grounds under the Rome Statute: (1) to ensure his appearance at trial; (2) to prevent him from obstructing the investigation or proceedings; and (3) to stop the potential commission of further crimes.”

Facing three counts of murder over 49 killings, Duterte is currently detained at Scheveningen Prison in The Hague. His camp has argued that he is unfit to stand trial.

READ: ICC grants Duterte camp’s bid to disqualify doctor

The ICC took custody of Duterte after his arrest and transfer to The Hague over alleged crimes against humanity committed during his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The campaign, dubbed Oplan Tokhang, left at least 6,000 people dead, although human rights groups report at least 20,000 killings.

The Prosecution applied for an arrest warrant against Duterte for “the crimes against humanity of murder, torture, and rape” on February 10. Following this, ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I assessed the material submitted and found reasonable grounds to believe that Duterte is “individually responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator for the crime against humanity of murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines” between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.

The ICC initially issued Duterte’s arrest warrant as “secret” on March 7, 2025, and reclassified it as “public” on March 11, 2025. He was subsequently surrendered to the ICC by the Philippine government on March 12, following his arrest in accordance with the warrant. /mcm

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