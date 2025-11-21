Jay Bryan Baricuatro boosts PH boxing team for SEA Games 

Photo caption: Jay Bryan Baricuatro during the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. | World Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano amateur boxing standout Jay Bryan Baricuatro is set to join the Philippine boxing roster for the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand this December.

Baricuatro, a native of Talisay City, south Cebu, made headlines with his silver medal finish at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, last July.

READ: Baricuatro denied gold in controversial World Boxing Cup decision

His silver medal was the Philippines’ highest medal won in that competition.

Competing in the men’s 50-kilogram division, he showcased his skills on the global stage. For the SEA Games, he will move down slightly to compete in the 48-kilogram division.

The Philippine team, assembled by the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) under the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), is shaping up to be formidable.

Alongside Baricuatro, the lineup includes unbeaten knockout artist Weljon Mindoro and middleweight contender Eumir Marcial, who will step away from their professional careers to represent the country. Mindoro will fight in the 75-kilogram division, while Marcial competes at 80 kilograms.

Other members of the Philippine squad include Marvin Tabamo (51 kgs), Flint Jara (54 kgs), Ian Clark Bautista (57 kgs), and Junmilardo Ogayre (60 kgs), rounding out a team aimed at dominating the biennial meet.

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