Suganob, Tanzanian foe vow fireworks in Kumong Bol-Anon 23 mainer

Regie Suganob (left) and Mchanja Yohana (right) strike a pose during the official weigh-in on Friday, November 21. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Regie Suganob and Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana both vowed to win when they tangle in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 23, tomorrow, November 22, at the PMI Bohol Main Campus.

The two finally came face-to-face during Friday’s official weigh-in at JJ Seafood Village. Suganob came in at 109.7 pounds in what will be his lone fight of the year, while Yohana registered 109.3.

Their non-title bout is set for 10 rounds.

READ: Yohana to Suganob: ‘You’ve never fought anyone like me’

READ: Tanzanian Yohana, Japanese Narukami in Bohol for Kumong Bol-Anon 23

Yohana, speaking through a translator during the post–weigh-in press conference, promised to spoil Suganob’s homecourt advantage.

“Our preparation for this fight went very well. We’re ready. As you can see, we’re already here, and that means we’re ready to fight,” he said.

Yohana’s last visit to the Philippines was in 2023, when he lost to former world champion Milan Melindo in Cebu. This time, he insisted, things won’t be the same.

“That was the last time. Now it’s different. We came back prepared. We’re here to win,” he added.

The 27-year-old has good reason to feel confident. Since that loss to Melindo, he has put together an eight-fight winning streak, captured the WBO Global flyweight belt, and climbed to No. 8 in the WBO flyweight world rankings.

Yohana brings a 22-6-1 record with 15 knockouts. One of his most notable wins came in 2024, when he beat Filipino puncher Miel Fajardo by unanimous decision despite suffering a knockdown.

Suganob, meanwhile, said he is inspired fighting in front of his fellow Boholanos but isn’t taking Yohana lightly.

Although he hasn’t fought in nearly a year, Suganob assured fans that he stayed sharp and disciplined while waiting for the right opportunity.

“Almost one year ko walay dula, pero gi-maintain nako ang training. Gi-improve nako ug gi-review unsa’y kuwang sa akong skills. Okay ra gyud akong kondisyon ug disiplina,” he said.

“Confident ko nga modaog ko, pero dili ta magkumpyansa kay world-rated atong kontra.”

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Regie Suganob owns a 16-1 record with six knockouts and has been beating ranked opponents in recent years, even securing the WBO Global light flyweight crown.

Pores, Narukami face-off in co-main event

In the co-main event, Suganob’s stablemate Leonard Pores III battles Cebu-based Japanese fighter Kiyoto Narukami of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team for the IBF Youth flyweight title. Pores weighed in at 111.1 lbs, while Narukami came in at 111.4. Both fighters promised a fast-paced, explosive clash.

Another bout drawing attention features rising PMI talent Freshler Utrera, who takes on Sherwin Dacullo of Mandaue City for the Philippine Youth minimumweight title.

The rest of the card includes John Vergil Vitor vs. Alven Vergara, Gerwin Asilo vs. Yeroge Gura, Jericho Acaylar vs. Francis Arante, and Jick-Kier Autida vs. John Paul Oyong.

The first fight starts at 3 p.m.

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