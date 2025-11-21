Bayfront Hotel Cebu Launches “I Love Cebu” Online Travel Sale 2025

Discover Cebu, Experience Bayfront

Whether for rest, business, or city adventures, Bayfront Hotel Cebu welcomes travelers to enjoy quality stays crafted with Cebuano warmth—now at exceptional rates for 2025.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu proudly announces the “I Love Cebu” Online Travel Sale 2025, a special seasonal offering crafted to welcome travelers into the vibrant spirit and timeless charm of the Queen City of the South. With thoughtfully curated room packages and extended stay dates, this promotion reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering accessible comfort, warm hospitality, and memorable experiences for every guest.

Promo Inclusions

The “I Love Cebu” Online Travel Sale 2025 presents two exclusive room options, each inclusive of breakfast for two. The Superior Room at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation is offered at Php 2,900 net, providing a modern and inviting space ideal for those seeking convenience throughout their stay. Meanwhile, the Classic Room at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site is priced at Php 2,600 net, offering a restful retreat for guests wishing to explore the city’s cultural and historical landscape.

Booking and Stay Details

Guests may secure their reservations during the selling period from November 20 to December 15, 2025. Stays booked under this promotion are valid until June 30, 2026. Promotional rates do not apply during Sinulog Weekend, taking place on January 16–18, 2026.

Bayfront Experience

Bayfront Hotel Cebu continues to uphold its promise of comfort, value, and service grounded in genuine care. The “I Love Cebu” Online Travel Sale 2025 invites travelers to discover the essence of Cebu through stays designed for ease, warmth, and meaningful moments—whether for leisure, business, or a much-needed retreat.

How to Book

Reservations may be made exclusively through the official booking link at traveloco.ph/ilovecebu.

At the Heart of Every Stay

Bayfront Hotel Cebu continues to celebrate Cebu by making comfortable, convenient, and value-forward stays more accessible to everyone. This limited-time sale is an invitation to experience the thoughtful hospitality, strategic locations, and practical comforts that guests have always appreciated.

Whether for rest, business, or city adventures, Bayfront Hotel Cebu welcomes travelers to enjoy quality stays crafted with Cebuano warmth—now at exceptional rates for 2025.

For Inquiries & Reservations:

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation Area: +63 32 230 6777 | +63 917 728 9912

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site: +63 32 505 3333 | +63 917 708 8117