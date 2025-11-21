Marcos: Arrest warrant out for Zaldy Co, 17 others tagged in scandal

Former Rep. Elizaldy Co. Photo from House of Representative FB page

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed on Friday, November 21, that the arrest warrant against former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co and 17 others is now out.

This is in relation to their cases on the flood control projects scandal.

“There is already a warrant of arrest against Zaldy Co and 17 others for DPWH and Sunwest Corporation,” Marcos said in his social media account.

READ: DPWH, ICI: File plunder, other raps against Romualdez, Co

“To our law enforcement agencies, don’t make this take any longer time. Arrest them. Make sure that this will be enforced fast and correctly. The wheels of justice are turning,” the president added. /apl

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