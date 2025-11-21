Leptospirosis in Cebu soar to 117 cases, 7 deaths, post-Tino

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CEBU, Philippines — Leptospirosis cases in Cebu Province have reached 117 from November 1 to 20, according to the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) officer-in-charge, Dr. Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal, in an interview on Friday, November 21.

Of these cases, 106 have been officially confirmed, while 11 more patients remain hospitalized pending laboratory validation.

The province also recorded 7 deaths within the period.

Health officials say the uptick was expected as new infections are beginning to surface within the typical incubation window following widespread flooding.

Hospitals on high alert

Hospitals across Cebu, both public and private, have been placed on high alert as they brace for a possible influx of patients exhibiting symptoms of leptospirosis.

Earlier, health officials had documented 23 infections tied largely to Talisay City and Consolacion — areas that bore the brunt of Typhoon Tino.

Hospitals and health facilities have been advised to prepare for an increase in both suspected and confirmed leptospirosis cases.

READ: Leptospirosis: Cebu hospitals bracing for influx of patients

What is leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is caused by Leptospira bacteria, typically found in the urine of infected animals, including rats, dogs, and cows.

People usually get infected after wading through contaminated floodwaters, where the bacteria can survive in water or moist soil for weeks or even months.

The Department of Health (DOH) notes that symptoms commonly appear 5 to 14 days after exposure, although the incubation period can range from 2 to 30 days.

Common symptoms include the following:• High fever• Severe headache• Muscle pain, especially in the calves and lower back• Vomiting, diarrhea• Red, bloodshot eyes• Jaundice and organ failure (in severe cases)

Residents who were exposed to floodwaters are urged to seek immediate medical consultation at the first sign of symptoms.

Capitol ramps up response

Right after Typhoon Tino unleashed massive flooding in central Cebu, the provincial government activated a task force on leptospirosis to speed up response and prevention efforts.

As of November 18, the Capitol has distributed over 10,000 prophylaxis capsules to affected communities.

“We’ve been really aggressive [in providing prophylaxis capsules] to our first responders […] and to our LGUs,” said Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, public health consultant at the Capitol.

READ: Leptospirosis can be deadly if not treated immediately, DOH warns public

Severe leptospirosis cases reported

In Cordova, a 59-year-old father from Sitio Poso, Barangay Poblacion, is in critical condition after he was diagnosed with leptospirosis on November 19.

The e-trike driver was transferred to the ICU at Visayas Medical Hospital and placed on dialysis due to kidney complications.

According to his son, their home was flooded during Typhoon Tino, possibly exposing him to contaminated floodwater.

Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan urged residents exposed to floodwaters to seek immediate medical attention at their health facility:

“Sa tanang mga taga Cordova nga na-expose sa baha o nay signs and symptoms sa leptospirosis, palihog pakonsulta dayon kamo sa atong Cordova Primary Health Care Facility.”

Talisay father dies of leptospirosis

A father from Cansojong, Talisay City, died on November 16 after being transferred through multiple hospitals for worsening symptoms initially mistaken for a common fever.

According to his partner, the victim experienced fever on November 12, followed by vomiting and body pain. When she noticed his red eyes, an indicator of leptospirosis, they rushed him to a private hospital in Cebu City, where he was moved to critical care and recommended for dialysis.

He was intubated shortly after due to breathing problems and died hours later.

Talisay City Health Office head Dr. Rey Bautista said he is waiting for the official hospital report, but warned residents not to be complacent.

Leptospirosis, he said, can rapidly destroy internal organs if left untreated.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas advised affected residents to claim free prophylaxis from the Rural Health Unit.///

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