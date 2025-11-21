‘No more flooding in Cebu next year’ — President Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, November 21, promised Cebuanos that flooding in their communities will be reduced within a year through the government’s efforts of declogging and desilting waterways.

He made the promise during the launch of “Oplan Kontra Baha: Metro Cebu Waterways Clearing and Cleaning Operations” at the Mahiga Creek near the M. Logarta Bridge, nestled between the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

READ: Marcos: Declogging can slash Metro Manila flooding by 60%

“The promise to us is one year […] So the promise to me is when it rains again, there will be no more flooding,” Marcos said in his statement.

“Hopefully, by that time, we won’t see floods like we saw before because everything that is blocked, all the clogged water outlets will be cleaned and won’t be blocked anymore. The water will have a way to get out,” President Marcos told the residents.

Marcos also highlighted the planned construction of three to five Sabo Dams, which will help prevent large amounts of soil and debris from flowing downstream.

First launched in Greater Metro Manila on November 12, the Oplan Kontra Baha unites national government agencies, local government units, and private sectors in removing garbage and debris from rivers, creeks and drainage systems.

READ: Tino leaves severe flooding in Metro Cebu

During the program, Marcos observed the dredging and waste removal at Mahiga Creek.

The creek is part of the nearly 12-kilometer Subangdaku–Mahiga River system, a crucial waterway that extends across Cebu City’s urban core and surrounding barangays.

However, the river often overflows during heavy rains due to silt buildup and accumulated garbage that block the waterways, especially around the Subangdaku Bridge. /apl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP