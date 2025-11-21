Marcos launches Oplan Kontra Baha to tackle Metro Cebu flooding

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. led the launching of the Oplan Kontra Baha in Metro Cebu, a cleanup and waterway rehabilitation campaign, on Friday, November 21. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has kicked off a full-scale national intervention to address Metro Cebu’s worsening flooding, launching the Oplan Kontra Baha cleanup and waterway rehabilitation campaign on Friday, November 21.

The event was also attended by DPWH Secretary Vivencio Dizon, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and several mayors from Metro Cebu.

The program, first implemented in Metro Manila, involves coordinated clearing operations, dredging, and declogging of rivers, creeks, and drainage systems. It is a partnership among national agencies, local government units (LGUs), and private sector partners.

Marcos launched the Metro Cebu leg of the program at Mahiga Creek near the M. Logarta Bridge at the boundary of Cebu City and Mandaue City.

“Sana makarating tayo sa panahon na kahit umulan ng malakas, hindi natin inaalala na may babaha ang ating mga bahay, ating mga tirahan. This is what we are trying to do and attempting to start now,” Marcos said.

(I hope we reach a time when even during heavy rains, we no longer worry about our homes getting flooded. This is what we are trying to achieve and start now.)

The local plan identifies over 161 kilometers of rivers and creeks and 212 kilometers of drainage systems for rehabilitation.

READ: Marcos launches P2-B cleanup of Metro Manila waterways

Seven priority waterways were listed for clearing: Mahiga Creek, Guadalupe River, Kinalumsan River, Butuanon River, Mananga River, Cansaga River, and Cotcot River. The operations will cover flood-prone areas in Cebu City, Talisay City, Mandaue City, and the towns of Consolacion and Liloan.

The initial phase will run from November 2025 until July 2026.

Marcos emphasized that dredging and cleaning waterways are essential to solving Cebu’s persistent flooding.

“Napakababaw na ng tubig… matagal na hindi nalinis ang ating mga waterway,” the President said, noting that heavy machinery will be deployed across all seven major rivers.

(The water has become very shallow… our waterways haven’t been cleaned for a long time.)

Just two weeks earlier, during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino on November 4, Metro Cebu experienced massive flooding as several rivers overflowed, damaging thousands of houses and causing multiple deaths.

READ: ‘No more flooding in Cebu next year’ — President Marcos

The President highlighted the combined support of government agencies and private partners: 32 units from DPWH, 24 units from LGUs, and 51 units from private groups, including San Miguel Corporation and Metro Pacific Investment Corporation.

“Hindi lahat kaya ng gobyerno,” Marcos added, stressing that joint partnerships are key to completing the nine-month clearing operation.

(The government cannot do everything.)

“Ang pangako sa atin, one year. Pagka umulan ulit, hindi na magbabaha. Hopefully that time hindi na tayo makakita ng pagbaha,” he added.

(The promise to us is one year. When it rains again, there should be no more flooding. Hopefully by then we will no longer see flooding.)

Even after the initial cleanup is finished, the President said maintenance works must continue because siltation naturally recurs.

He also pointed out that the government will expand its interventions beyond Metro Manila and Cebu to other urban areas suffering from severe flooding.

Danilo Villa Jr., director of DPWH-7, said the clearing and dredging operations will run for nine months and require continuous reprogramming to ensure proper disposal of collected silt and garbage. He emphasized that silt must be dried before disposal, which may cause delays.

Villa added that dredging is a cyclical process that requires sustained effort.

“Yan ang titingnan natin, paano natin masustain at ma-consider ang available assets natin na magawa ito the soonest possible time. At cycle ito; sa dredging works, it’s a cycle—hindi ito puwedeng isahan lang at iwanan.”

(That’s what we will look into—how we can sustain this and use our available assets to complete it as soon as possible. And dredging is a cycle; it cannot be done just once and then abandoned.)

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