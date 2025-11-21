CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats catch fire, upset favored SHS-AdC

CIT-U Junior Wildcats | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats showed they’re a serious contender for the Final Four in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament, stunning the favored Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 61-56, on Friday, November 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles absorbed only their second loss of the season, dropping to 5-2 and snapping a three-game win streak, denting their bid to hold on to the top spot. The Junior Wildcats, meanwhile, improved to 5-2 and now have a chance to climb into the top three after pulling off their biggest win of the season against the defending champions.

READ: CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats dominate DBTC as league resumes

The defeat spoiled the return of Lian Kent Basa, who sat out Wednesday’s victory over the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves.

Basa tallied 11 points, three steals, five rebounds, and one assist, but also committed six turnovers. Henry Kristoffer Suico added 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, though he struggled with eight turnovers. No other Magis Eagle finished in double figures.

For CIT-U, Geoff Partosa powered the upset with a game-high 19 points, six rebounds, and one assist. Cyrus Joeff Abadies and Francis Kyle Giganta combined for 16 points as the Junior Wildcats stretched their winning streak to four, bouncing back strongly after their October 12 loss to erstwhile league leader CEC Dragons.

It was a grind-it-out contest marked by seven lead changes and eight deadlocks, with momentum swinging repeatedly between both sides.

SHS-AdC struggled from the field, shooting 22-of-65, and endured a brutal night from long range, missing all 21 of their three-point attempts. CIT-U hit 21-of-63 overall and knocked down seven triples, which proved pivotal down the stretch.

Despite the Magis Eagles dominating the paint, 42-22, the Junior Wildcats won the key support battles. CIT-U’s bench outscored SHS-AdC’s reserves, 35-28, and they controlled the transition game, 26-16.

SHS-AdC opened strong, racing to a 12-3 lead and taking a 20-16 edge after the first quarter. But Partosa quickly erased the deficit in the second with back-to-back baskets to tie it at 20-all. Giganta then strung together a personal 5-0 run to give CIT-U its first firm grip on the game, 25-21.

The Magis Eagles played catch-up for most of the period, but Basa and big man Jibson Gaviola helped trim the gap to 33-32 heading into halftime.

READ: CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles soar past DBTC in dominant win

The second half turned into a tug-of-war, with both squads trading baskets and exchanging leads until Partosa took over again. His late surge put CIT-U ahead, 52-47, before the Wildcats settled for a 52-48 cushion entering the final quarter.

Both teams went cold early in the fourth until Wenceslao Dabalos finally broke a three-minute scoring drought with a mid-range jumper to push CIT-U up, 54-48. Suico answered on the other end to keep SHS-AdC within striking distance at the 6:26 mark.

Suico continued to carry the Magis Eagles, trimming the deficit to four, before Benj Anthony Chua cut it even closer, 56-54, with 4:47 left. SHS-AdC eventually tied the game at 56-all as the defense tightened, leading to a two-minute stretch without a basket.

CIT-U finally broke the stalemate when Suarez scored inside for a 58-56 lead with 2:12 remaining. Moments later, Jero Deniel Rosellosa — quiet for most of the night — delivered a clutch basket to widen the gap to 60-56 as time dipped under two minutes.

The Junior Wildcats held firm defensively, forcing the Magis Eagles into the foul game late. Abadies was sent to the stripe and calmly hit one of two, putting the finishing touches on the upset, 61-56.

The Magis Eagles will try to bounce back on Sunday, November 23, against the winless San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors at 12:30 p.m. CIT-U, meanwhile, looks to extend its streak when it faces the struggling UV Baby Lancers on November 25.

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