PBBM eyes Sabo dams for Cebu’s flood control

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. says the government plans to build small Sabo dams to control water flow from the mountains during the launch of Oplan Kontra Baha in Metro Cebu on Friday, Nov. 21. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the development of multiple Sabo dams in Cebu’s mountain rivers, a major intervention aimed at slowing down destructive floodwaters that have repeatedly inundated Metro Cebu.

Marcos, during the launch of Oplan Kontra Baha in Metro Cebu on Friday, Nov. 21, said the government intends to build small Sabo dams to control the flow of water coming from the mountains, noting that rapid water movement has contributed to severe flooding in the province.

“Pagkatapos malinis ito [rivers], meron tayong gagawin na Sabo dam, maliliit na dam mula sa bundok na nagsisimula at kinokontrol ang takbo ng tubig kasi minsan yung damage sa Cebu dahil ang bilis ng takbo ng tubig. ‘Yan ang hiningi natin ngayon na ilagay sa budget para magkaroon ng pondo,” Marcos said.

(After these rivers are cleared, we will build Sabo dams—small dams in the mountains that control the water flow because Cebu often suffers damage from the speed of rushing water. We requested that these be included in the budget so there will be funding.)

“Sana makarating tayo sa panahon na kahit umulan ng malakas, hindi natin inaalala na may babaha sa ating mga bahay, sa ating mga tirahan.”

(I hope we reach a time when even during heavy rains, we no longer worry about flooding our homes and communities.)

“This is what we are trying to do and attempting to start now,” he added.

READ: Refocusing the Bicol River Basin Development Program

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bureau of Equipment Director Toribio Noel Ilao confirmed that Sabo dams, though smaller than full-scale storage dams, play a crucial role in controlling water flow and debris during intense rainfall.

Ilao explained that these structures are designed to trap silt, reduce water speed, and lessen the force of sudden surges that trigger flash floods.

“Itatrap niya yung silt, pababagalin ang tubig, lalo na pag may flash flood,” he said.

(It will trap silt and slow down the water, especially during flash floods.)

“Series ang ilalagay habang bumababa ang tubig para hindi mabilis ang ragasa.”

(They will be installed in series along the river so the water’s force weakens as it flows down.)

The proposed Sabo dams will be built in the upper portions of the Mananga, Cotcot, and Butuanon rivers.

These upland interventions are expected to reduce flood impacts downstream in Cebu City, Talisay City, Mandaue City, and the nearby towns of Consolacion and Liloan.

Two weeks ago, during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, Metro Cebu experienced massive flooding as several rivers overflowed, damaging thousands of houses and resulting in multiple deaths.

The Department of Public Works and Highways said the project cannot proceed without further technical and environmental studies to ensure that downstream communities will not be adversely affected.

Ilao noted that while funding was initially a challenge, President Marcos has committed to securing a budget allocation for the construction of the Sabo dams.

READ: Marcos launches Oplan Kontra Baha to tackle Metro Cebu flooding

The planned structures form part of the long-term strategy supporting the national government’s broader flood-control program.

Earlier, Marcos launched Oplan Kontra Baha, a nine-month dredging and waterway clearing campaign to remove silt, garbage, and obstructions in more than 160 kilometers of rivers and creeks across Metro Cebu.

While Oplan Kontra Baha addresses existing obstructions and siltation, the Sabo dams are aimed at tackling the source of rapid water flow from the mountains, providing a more permanent layer of protection.

DPWH officials also urged the public to help reduce flood risks, emphasizing that improper waste disposal significantly worsens blockages in waterways.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP