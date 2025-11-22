Tracker teams deployed to go after Zaldy Co, 17 others – DILG

Resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co. (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Friday that tracker teams have been deployed to serve the arrest warrants issued by Sandiganbayan against resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and 17 others from the Department of Public Works and Highways and construction firm Sunwest Corporation in connection with allegedly anomalous infrastructure projects in Oriental Mindoro.

“In anticipation of that naka tracker team na kami sa kanilang lahat. As we speak pinupuntahan na ng mga teams namin yung mga all those involved, all their homes, all their known addresses (our tracker teams are going to the homes and known addresses of all those involved),” Remulla said in a radio interview.

READ: Marcos: Arrest warrant out for Zaldy Co, 17 others tagged in scandal

“We are always one step ahead. We anticipate what’s ahead… We have tracker teams since Tuesday,” he added.

Remulla said they will have to review video surveillance on Co’s office, as well as his known residences to check if he is anywhere in the Philippines.

“Otherwise, the court will have to apply for a red notice and cancellation of passport,” he said.

Acting Philippine National Police chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said they are coordinating closely with the Sandiganbayan and other concerned agencies to ensure the lawful and orderly implementation of these warrants.

READ: Archbishop on flood mess: Fight corruption; reject lies, violence

He also assured the public that due process will be strictly observed, and the individuals involved will be accorded all rights guaranteed under the law.

“We call on the public to continue placing trust in our institutions as we carry out our duties with integrity, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to justice,” Nartatez said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Ombudsman filed graft charges against Co and several officials of the DPWH and Sunwest Corp. in connection with a PHP289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro. (PNA)

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