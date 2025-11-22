‘BBM Resign!’ Duterte-allied group rallies during Marcos visit

Protesters gathered at the Fuente Osmeña Circle on November 21, 2025, for an indignation rally. (Photo by Airam Limatog)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Clad in shirts saying “BBM Resign!” members of the Hugpong Katawhang Sugboanon (Hukas) gathered at the Fuente Osmeña Circle on Friday, November 21, for an indignation rally against the current administration.

The multi-sectoral, Cebu-based alliance group called for justice over what they described as ”corrupt practices and abuse of public trust” under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Leading them was dismissed Cebu City mayor Michael ”Mike” Rama. He pointed out that the protest coincided with Marcos’ visit to Cebu for official engagements:

”Karon natiming sad naa kunoy niabot sa atong Sugbo na maoy gusto nato ipalagpot. Hatag kini sa Ginoo, mugna kini sa panahon, ug mao na kini ang atong hinumduman.” he said.

(”Now it so happens that someone has arrived here in Cebu whom we want to remove from power. This is ordained by God, shaped by the times, and this is what we should remember.”)

The president came to Cebu on Friday for the launch of Oplan Kontra Baha and the 31st Session of the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum.

READ: Comelec: Mike Rama perpetually ineligible to run for any local position

‘Who to blame?’

The rally followed claims that the government has engaged in corrupt activities, which worsened poverty and made people more vulnerable to disasters like typhoons and earthquakes.

One representative of the urban poor community called out Marcos’ alleged involvement with the anomalous flood control projects, causing hundreds of deaths during the recent Typhoon Tino.

”Ang iyang gipasalig nato transparency kuno ang iyang pamunuan, apan unsay nahitabo? Ang mga kaigsuonan nato naanod sa sapa pero wa siya ka imbestigar kay diay usa siya sa manubag, usa siya sa nagkawkaw sa kwarta sa katawhan,” she said.

(”He promised us transparency in his leadership, but what happened? Our fellow citizens were swept away by the flooded rivers, yet he didn’t even investigate because it turns out he is one of those responsible, one of those mishandling the people’s money.”)

READ: Marcos SALN puts him on billionaires’ row; Duterte net worth P88.5M

Amilo Lopez, former Busay barangay captain, also shared similar frustrations after upland areas in Cebu City suffered from flash floods and landslides.

”Kinsay nakaadto didto sa among kabukiran na nangaguba, nakwaan og mga panginabuhian ug ilang mga balay? Ang mga tao didto nagpuyo daplin sa kalsada. Kinsa man atong basulon?” he said.

(”Who has gone to our mountain areas that were destroyed, where people lost their livelihoods and homes? The people there are now living along the roadside. Who should we blame?”)

READ: PBBM eyes Sabo dams for Cebu’s flood control

Duterte-allied group

To end the rally, the group chanted ”Duterte pa rin!” to reaffirm their loyalty towards the political dynasty.

Rama, who previously endorsed the tandem of Marcos and current Vice President Sara Duterte, shared that he has since withdrawn his support for the president.

”Ang uban mahibong kay niadto Marcos-Duterte ta, hangtod niabot ang panahon na atong nakita ug kamo nasinati na dili na mao. Ang makita ninyo ang pangilad, ang mga drama. Ang gibuhat nato kay hadlok, pero kung dili karon, kanusa man? Kung dili kita, kinsa man?” he said.

(”Some people wonder because we used to support Marcos-Duterte, until the time came when we saw and you experienced that things were no longer right. You can see the deception, the drama. What we are doing may be scary, but if not now, when? If not us, then who?”)

READ: Corruption scandals under Duterte: From whiff to helplessness

Political feud

Despite being running mates during the 2022 Philippine General Elections, Marcos and Duterte have found themselves in a string of political disagreements since early 2024.

Most recently, the vice president criticized Marcos amid allegations of corruption related to the flood control scandals and the annual national budget.

In a video statement on Monday, November 17, Duterte said that she “stands with the millions of Filipinos” disappointed by the government’s corrupt practices.

The Palace, in response, called out Duterte’s previous controversies.

“Filipinos indeed deserve better, which is why the earlier issues involving the vice president — such as the alleged corruption in confidential funds, DepEd ghost students, and DepEd ghost food packs that happened under her leadership — should first be clarified if they truly believe in transparency and accountability,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a statement.

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