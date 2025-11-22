PH gov’t pushes space tech as frontline shield against climate disasters

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered the keynote address at the 31st Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-31) in Cebu on November 21.

CEBU, Philippines — The Philippine Government is positioning space tech as a frontline defense against intensifying climate disasters.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged Asia-Pacific nations to scale up the use of satellite data, earth observation systems, and regional cooperation to protect vulnerable communities.

Marcos made the call during the 31st Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-31) in Cebu on November 21, where he stressed that space-based tools are no longer niche scientific instruments but essential public-sector assets in weather forecasting, disaster planning, and environmental protection.

“Space tech is no longer a concept that only scientists and engineers appreciate — it is now woven into our everyday life,” Marcos said.

READ: Marcos orders gov’t agencies to bring space tech closer to Filipinos

PH exposed to intensifying climate crisis

The President also emphasized that the Philippines’ geographical exposure demands stronger space-enabled disaster preparedness.

“The world faces intensifying climate crisis, increasingly complex disasters, and widening development gaps. These challenges weigh even more heavily on us because of where we stand on the map,” said Marcos.

Located along the typhoon belt and the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines endures an average of 19 to 20 tropical cyclones annually. Besides that, the country records around 20 earthquakes every day.

Marcos said these realities make space-based early warning systems and geospatial intelligence “indispensable tools for survival.”

READ: ‘No more flooding in Cebu next year’ — President Marcos

The Philippine Space Agency’s role

Moreover, the President highlighted the Philippine Space Agency’s (PhilSA) growing role in strengthening local resilience through satellite data generation and distribution for national and local governments.

“These are used to aid disaster risk reduction and management as well as monitor the country’s maritime domain, among other functions,” he said.

He also cited the upcoming Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment (MULA) satellite, set to become the Philippines’ largest earth observation satellite once completed.

Last year, the launch of the Copernicus Data Centre, the first Copernicus Earth Observation data storage and processing hub in Asia, further expanded local access to high-resolution satellite imagery and analytics.

The facility was established through PhilSA’s partnership with the European Commission under the Copernicus Capacity Support Action Programme.

“These initiatives bring data into the hands of Filipino experts and decision-makers,” the President said.

The Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum

The Philippines is hosting APRSAF for the second time since 2016. Marcos said it is a sign of how far the country has progressed in building its space ecosystem.

Established in 1993, APRSAF is the largest space-focused conference in the region. The forum brings together agencies, governments, research institutions, private companies, and universities from more than 40 countries.

This year’s theme — “Empowering the Region through Space Ecosystems in Action” — highlights efforts to strengthen space tech and capability, industry development, and applications that support disaster resilience and climate mitigation.

“For over three decades, you have stood as one of the region’s most significant platforms for cooperation in space. Here, we come together to share insightful experiences, build stronger partnerships, and advance regional space capability,” Marcos told the delegates.

APRSAF-31 runs from November 18 to 21 in Cebu City, featuring working groups on satellite applications, space capability enhancement, education, frontier exploration, policy and law, and space industry development.

The event also serves as a platform for joint projects on disaster management and environmental protection across the region.

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