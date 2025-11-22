‘Parents’ in flawed records may legally adopt kids, until 2029

The Regional Alternative Child Care Office has reminded the public that tampering with civil registry records to simulate a child’s birth is a criminal offense. | Contributed photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Individuals who appear to be parents according to tampered civil registry records still have over three years to correct the errors by legally adopting the children in their care.

Under Republic Act 11222 or the Simulated Birth Rectification Act (Sibra), offenders are temporarily exempted from criminal, civil, and administrative liability—allowing them to correct a child’s filiation and legally adopt him or her until March 29, 2029.

The National Authority for Child Care – Regional Alternative Child Care Office in Central Visayas (Racco-7) issued this reminder on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Simulated birth records falsely list non-biological parents as birth parents, resulting in a child’s loss of true identity and legal status.

READ: Childless couples told: No shortcuts to adoption

Legal adoption

Tracee Joy Guinyawan, Racco-7 social welfare officer, said the law enables a simpler and cheaper adoption process.

“Under the Simulated Birth Rectification Act, you no longer need to go to court to process an adoption. You can do it through our offices since it is now an administrative process,” Guinyawan said in Cebuano.

“One of the requirements is that the prospective adoptive parents must have lived with the child in their custody for at least three years.”

Simulated birth rectification

Racco-7 officials said RA 11222 covers the following cases:

Administrative adoption of a non-relative child;

[Adoption of a child] within 4th degree of consanguinity and affinity;

Adult adoption;

Petition for cancellation of simulated birth / petition of adoption with cancellation of simulated birth is pending in court; and,

other analogous [cases] as may be determined by executive director.

Meanwhile, the law excludes these instances:

Rectification/correction of entries;

Administrative adoption by relatives of deceased person/s who simulated the birth;

Administrative adoption by person/s other than parent/s named in the simulated birth certificate;

Administrative adoption by the purported father only; when the mother in the simulated birth is the biological mother; and

Administrative adoption of a child/person whose true facts of birth are registered in a Certificate of Live Birth.

Under the law, those who illegally obtain consent for adoption, violate required procedures, or expose a child to danger or abuse may face imprisonment of six to 12 years and fines of at least P200,000.

READ: New law seeks to rectify ‘doctored’ birth records

Sibra petitions in Central Visayas

Gypsy Labuan shared that their office has received several inquiries about the rectification.

“So far, many have come forward to say that they previously simulated birth records,” she said in Cebuano.

“This year, many have approached Racco to inquire about the Simulated Birth Rectification Act.”

Records show that Racco-7 has received 22 Sibra petitions this year, covering cases from various Cebu and Bohol.

The office recorded 18 finalized adoptions under Sibra since 2020, with adoptive children aged 6 years old and above.

Racco, which handles domestic adoption and alternative child care, encouraged affected families to seek assistance through their Local Social Welfare and Development Office or the regional office in Mandaue City.

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