Byron Garcia files complaint vs Gov. Baricuatro over SWAT uniform photo

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro is facing an administrative complaint for allegedly using a uniform or insignia she is not authorized to wear. | From Pam Baricuatro/FB

CEBU, Philippines — A political clash erupted in Cebu as former city jail warden Byron Garcia filed an administrative complaint against Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

The complaint was over a viral photo showing her in a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) uniform. However, Baricuatro insists that the image was AI-generated.

Garcia submitted the complaint to the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on November 21. He accused Governor Baricuatro of violating Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code.

The said penal code penalizes the illegal use of uniforms and insignia of government authorities.

The complaint refers to the photograph posted on Baricuatro’s verified Facebook account on November 10. It shows her wearing patches, badges, and a SWAT emblem regulated exclusively for active Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel.

READ: Comelec junks petition to disqualify governor Baricuatro

Violation of Article 179

Garcia stated in his sworn affidavit: “I am executing this Affidavit of Complaint to charge Pamela Baricuatro for violation of Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code and PNP regulations.

“By publicly wearing and posting herself in a PNP SWAT uniform, the respondent undermines the identity and authority of actual police personnel and creates the false impression that she has police powers or affiliation.”

The complaint stresses that Baricuatro is not a member, officer, or personnel of the PNP. Therefore, she has no authority to wear or display any police uniform, badge, or insignia.

Garcia argued that the alleged act could mislead the public. Furthermore, it could cause confusion and show disregard for the regulated use of police uniforms.

Baricuatro denies Garcia’s allegations

In a Facebook post on November 22, the governor said the image was AI-generated. She emphasized it was “not even an authentic PH SWAT uniform.”

She described the photo as a birthday gift from the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and dismissed the complaint as a “demolition tactic” by political opponents seeking to undermine her leadership.

“No endorsement or official act was intended; it was a public acknowledgment of CPPO’s birthday greetings,” Baricuatro said. “I respect the law and proper insignia use. I will fully cooperate with due process.”

The governor’s office maintained that she has always respected police protocols. More importantly, she remains committed to supporting law enforcement partners across Cebu.

The case now awaits review by the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

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