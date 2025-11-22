UCLM guard removed for playing in ‘ligang labas’ mid-Cesafi season

Photo caption: Noe Lingoste in one of UCLM’s Cesafi Season 25 games. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Guard Noe Lingoste has been officially booted out from the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters after committing what many in varsity sports like Cesafi call a “mortal sin.”

Lingoste was expelled from the team for joining a ‘ligang labas,’ or outside tournament, in his hometown of Tigbauan, Iloilo, during the Halloween break.

The incident was first reported in an article posted on UCLM’s official Facebook page by former UCLM Focus Publications sportswriter Britney Branzuela on November 21.

In one of Lingoste’s games for the KJPH Tigbauan team, he scored 43 points during the 2nd Governor Toto Defensor Cup Inter-Town Basketball Tournament 2025.

According to the report, longtime UCLM head coach Calib Gawangon confirmed that Lingoste took part in the outside tournament despite the ongoing Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball competition.

UCLM currently sits in the top three of the standings with a 5-2 record.

READ: Cesafi Season 25: UC clinches 9th win in close game against USPF

The article noted that Gawangon had already warned Lingoste not to join any league outside Cesafi while the season was in progress. Despite the directive, the guard proceeded to play, prompting the coaching staff to dismiss him even before Cesafi officials could intervene.

“We must uphold the integrity of our program and the rules that govern it,” Gawangon said.

CDN Digital later confirmed Lingoste’s removal through UC Athletic Director Jessica Honoridez.

Cesafi member schools are known for their strict stance against players joining unsanctioned leagues during the season. Lingoste’s exit leaves UCLM without one of its key contributors.

He was the team’s third-leading scorer and a steady presence at point guard, averaging 9.9 points in 25 minutes per game, along with 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals.

This isn’t the first time UCLM athletes have been involved in similar violations. In 2023, four UCLM Esports players were caught playing in an unauthorized outside event during the Cesafi season 23.

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