Mandaue secures P1 billion in nat’l pledges for city hospital, college

The current Mandaue City Hospital is set to be replaced with a 257-bed-capacity modern hospital, with the city securing the needed billion-peso funding.| 📷: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has secured over P1 billion in funding pledges from national lawmakers for the construction of a modern city hospital and a new Mandaue City College campus.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said he received information confirming commitments amounting to almost P1.5 billion. The commitment follows Ouano’s visit to the Senate, where he met with several senators.

“Nalipay lang kaayo ta, at least matukod na gyud ni atoang modern Mandaue City Hospital and [City College],” said Ouano.

(“We are so happy. At least our modern Mandaue City Hospital and [City College] will be finally constructed.”)

Early next year

The government scheduled both projects to begin construction in the first quarter of next year.

The 257-bed-capacity hospital project is estimated to cost P800 million to P1 billion, including equipment.

Ouano assured residents that the existing hospital will remain open throughout the construction period and will only be closed once the new facility becomes operational. The new hospital will rise within the same compound.

He said the construction will take two to three years, similar to the Government Center. However, unlike the Government Center, he stressed that the city will not take out loans for the new hospital, with contributions from Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, senators, and party-list groups helping ease the financial load on the city.

READ: Nearly 500 families still remain in Mandaue evacuation centers

The new Mandaue City College campus will rise in Norkis Park, Barangay Looc. It will be a seven-story building designed to accommodate the growing student population and expand the school’s academic facilities. The expected cost reach P500 million.

The current Mandaue City College is located inside the compound of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Centro.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on added that while senators have pledged amounts, these will only be confirmed once reflected in the General Appropriations Act.

The pledgers

In the profile of funding, pledges for the Mandaue City Hospital (total: P1.002 billion) are as follows:

Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon: P387 million for Phase 1

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go: P250 million for Phase 2

Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III: P300 million for Phase 3

Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid: P65 million for Phase 4

Pledges for the new Mandaue City College campus total P490 million:

Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon: P215 million for Phase 1

Senator Raffy Tulfo: P200 million for Phase 2

Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid: P75 million for Phase 3.///

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