Goldberry Cebu marks 4 years with a stronger and more customer-centric vision

Four years ago, Goldberry Suites & Hotel Cebu opened its doors with a simple goal to offer a comfortable and welcoming space for travellers visiting the city. Since then, the hotel has quietly grown into a familiar name in Cebu’s hospitality community, recognized for its warm service and its down-to-earth approach to caring for guests.

As Goldberry Suites & Hotel Cebu moves forward after four years in the city, it will continue to invest in meaningful experiences, enhance its facilities, and maintain its signature personalized service.

Instead of focusing on grand gestures, Goldberry has earned its place by doing what feels natural to the brand, thoughtful service, genuine interactions, and a kind of hospitality that many describe as uniquely Cebuano.

A Cebu-family owned hotel with heart

Before its Cebu property grew into a familiar name among travellers, Goldberry began as a family-led venture built on warmth, attentiveness, and approachable hospitality. The Cebu hotel today houses 70 rooms that cater to both leisure and business guests, along with boardrooms that accommodate up to 10 people and a function hall suited for gatherings of up to 90, which can also be split into two separate spaces.

Its in-house restaurant, The Rabbit Hole, welcomes both walk-ins and checked-in guests, serving as a cozy and reliable dining spot for locals and visitors alike. This foundation of thoughtful spaces and local ownership has shaped Goldberry Cebu’s approach to service, where comfort and personal connection matter as much as facilities and design.

Elaine Lo, Managing Director

“Goldberry Suites and Hotels have been in the industry for 15 years now. With three hotel branches in Cebu and Iloilo, we have a great team who work together to adapt through the changing times. We are mindful of our guests’ needs and build our promos and offerings in such a way where guests get the best services they deserve while enjoying a great value,” shared Elaine Lo, Goldberry’s Managing Director.

Keeping up with trends while putting guests first

Bea Trishia Bastes, the Marketing Associate overseeing the Iloilo, Mactan, and Cebu properties, shared that adapting to the shifting hospitality landscape has become a daily responsibility. According to her, Goldberry ensures that its services grow with the market by refreshing amenities, strengthening collaborations, and taking part in organizations and community events that allow them to showcase the hotel’s offerings.

“We make sure we keep up with trends and enhance our amenities when needed. We also tap and sponsor different organizations because it helps us expose what we can offer and what Goldberry stands for,” Bea explained.

Bea Trishia Bastes, Marketing Associate

As competition becomes stronger across Cebu’s hospitality scene, Goldberry puts extra effort into elevating the overall stay. Bea added that going beyond expectations has always been one of their strongest differentiators. “We always go beyond the guest’s expectations. Our staff takes pride in going further than what is written in the book. If a guest requests something out of the usual, we find a way to do it,” she said.

Internally, the team also works hard to sustain seamless guest’s expectations by managing reviews, improving online processes, and making sure guests feel valued from check-in to check-out. These improvements, Bea said, are tied closely to the hotel’s mission and vision. “Our mission is to enhance and provide more for our guests. That is always at the heart of what we do,” she added.

Investing in innovation and experiences for the future

For Goldberry, innovation is not only about upgrading facilities but also about creating moments that guests can look forward to. This holiday season, the Cebu property is offering several packages for those looking for a venue to host gatherings.

Its function rooms and event hall remain open for holiday celebrations, while in-house guests can expect treats and surprises throughout their stay. The Rabbit Hole, which welcomes both walk-ins and checked-in guests, is also introducing pastry take-home bags and seasonal offerings.

Bea shared that the team is preparing bigger and more dynamic experiences beyond the holidays. “We have daily activities, festive plans for Sinulog, and the renovation of The Rabbit Hole Restaurant Goldberry. It will have a bigger space soon, and we are excited for guests to see it,” she said. For foreign travellers, the Cebu property is also offering free airport transfers, highlighting its commitment to convenience and care.

Operations Manager Bryan Gerali echoed this commitment to growth. When asked how the hotel’s milestone reflects its long-term vision, he shared that every Goldberry property is built with the same guiding principles.

Bryan Gerali, Operations Manager

“These hotels reflect our mission and vision by embodying exceptional guest experiences, innovative design, and a commitment to sustainability,” Bryan shared in the exclusive interview with CDN Digital. “Each property shows how we are evolving with modern travellers while keeping the warmth and service excellence that define our brand.”

Reflecting on the lessons learned throughout the changing hospitality landscape, Bryan highlighted the importance of balancing innovation with genuine connection. “The most significant lesson we’ve learned from navigating the ever-changing landscape of hospitality is the importance of adaptability rooted in genuine human connection. Trends will change, technology will advance, but guests will always value authentic, personalized experiences. This insight has guided us to stay flexible, embrace innovation, and continuously reimagine how we serve our guests while staying true to who we are.”

As Goldberry Suites & Hotel Cebu moves forward after four years in the city, the focus remains clear: the hotel will continue to invest in meaningful experiences, enhance its facilities, and maintain its signature personalized service.

With a strengthened direction and a growing dedication to customer-centric service, Goldberry Cebu’s next chapter looks promising. The hotel aims to remain a space where guests feel connected, welcomed, and valued, whether they are visiting for business, leisure, or the festive activities that Cebu is best known for.