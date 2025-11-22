Itsaragrisil, Bosch shake hands after Miss Universe 2025 coronation show

Nawat Itsaragrisil and Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch. Image: Facebook/Missosology

It looks like all is now well between Nawat Itsaragrisil and newly crowned Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch, as they were seen shaking hands and smiling at each other at the end of the coronation show.

In the Facebook video shared by global pageant platform Missosology on Friday, Nov. 21, Itsaragrisil, Miss Universe Organization President Raul Rocha, and Bosch were standing next to each other on stage while the press members took photos of them.

Rocha later left the two alone, hence Itsaragrisil stood nearer the beauty queen. Both of them extended their arms for a handshake while conversing. Their conversation, however, was not heard in the video.

Itsaragrisil and Bosch also did the wai greeting, then turned to face the press members for photos. The two even flashed a finger heart sign.

It can be recalled that Itsaragrisil and Bosch, who represents Mexico, made headlines earlier this month after a confrontation during what should have been the sashing ceremony.

The confrontation, which prompted several other delegates to walk out, reportedly stemmed from a sponsored shoot that Bosch supposedly did not take part in. Itsaragrisil’s actions were condemned by Rocha, who then restricted the Thai host organizer’s pageant involvement.

Bosch was crowned during the final show held in Thailand. Her win, however, was hounded by controversies amid resigned judge Omar Harfouch’s allegation that the Miss Universe 2025 results had already been predetermined. /ra