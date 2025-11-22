How did AI score the Miss Universe 2025 Final Q&A portion?

Finalists pose for the jury during the final round of the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP)

If artificial intelligence (AI) were asked to judge the pageant’s final question-and-answer round, the Miss Universe 2025 results might look quite different.

During the coronation night on Friday, hosted by American stand-up comedian and actor Steve Byrne at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret City, Nonthaburi, Thailand, the Top 5 finalists faced the competition’s most decisive moment: delivering the best answer to a single, shared question.

Each candidate was asked: “If you win the title of Miss Universe tonight, how would you use this platform to empower young girls?”

Their responses showcased their advocacies, communication skills, and leadership perspectives. Using criteria based on clarity, substance, structure, authenticity, and overall impact, AI evaluated and ranked their performances — offering an analytical look at how each finalist measured up on the Miss Universe stage.

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Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh

“I believe that everyone who has been through all the struggles, barriers, anything in life, we can get back up. It’s not about how you fail, but how you rise up. I would encourage you all to be your own hero. To light that light within yourself and light it on others. And if we come together, lift each other up, the world will be a much better place.

“And I encourage you all to never fear. I am standing here as your next Miss Universe. And I hope to win.”

Analysis

Miss Thailand delivered a confident and uplifting message centered on resilience and collective strength. However, the answer leaned heavily on broad motivational lines and lacked a concrete plan for utilizing the Miss Universe platform. Her bold declaration—“I am standing here as your next Miss Universe”—felt more self-promotional than empowering, diminishing the depth of her message.

Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo

“I work with an organization called Alon Akademie, where we work with young people to provide them opportunities to make them realize that it doesn’t matter what your life circumstances is, it doesn’t define where you will go. And I want to continue working with Allen Academy and a bigger platform like Miss Universe to pursue making sure that people who come from low-income backgrounds are given the same opportunities as everyone else. Thank you.”

Analysis

Miss Philippines offered one of the most grounded and substantive answers of the night. By highlighting her existing involvement with Alon Akademie, she presented a credible and actionable plan for empowering young girls, especially those from low-income backgrounds. Her response was clear, structured and sincere. Though not the most dramatic, it showcased strong advocacy and purpose.

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Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali

“I believe that education and communication go hand by hand to influence positive activity from the girls, from the children, for everyone that watches this platform. I’m standing here because with my life experiences, I’ve been able to become the person I’ve wanted to be. And this is the representation of a woman that’s determined, and with her conviction, she’s reached her goal.

“And that is what I want all the girls to search for. Thank you, Thailand.”

Analysis

Miss Venezuela emphasized education, communication and determination, but her delivery lacked clarity and cohesion. The phrasing was vague and the ideas did not fully connect into a unified message. The abrupt closing—“Thank you, Thailand”—added confusion. While her sincerity was evident, the overall response failed to deliver a strong, memorable impact.

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch

“Miss Universe, I will say to them, believe in the power of your authenticity. Believe in yourself, your dreams, mother, your heart, mother. And never let anyone make you doubt about your worth, because you’re worth everything. And you are powerful, and your voice needs to be heard. Thank you.”

Analysis

Miss Mexico, who eventually won the title, delivered a heartfelt and emotional message focused on authenticity and self-worth. Despite its sincerity, the answer had noticeable structural issues and included a verbal slip (“mother your heart”), likely caused by nerves or language interference. She did not present a concrete plan for using the platform, but her passion and charisma resonated strongly with audiences and judges.

Miss Côte d’Ivoire Olivia Yace

“Well, as an ambassador and as Miss Universe, I would want to be the face of a representation of a new generation that mixes culture, that mixes modern and traditional. I want to be the face of a new era of women that are bold, that are leaders, that are unapologetic about who they are. If I’m Miss Universe, I want to be a role model for all the young girls and let them know that you too can make it.

“Go in those rooms where you think you don’t belong, shine and make sure you assume your identity.”

Analysis

Miss Côte d’Ivoire delivered the strongest and most comprehensive answer. Her message was articulate, well structured and resonant—linking cultural identity with bold female leadership. She offered both vision and action, closing with one of the most powerful lines of the night. Her delivery was composed and confident, making her response the most complete in terms of content, structure and impact.

Overall ranking based on Q&A performance

Miss Côte d’Ivoire – Most complete, powerful and well-organized Miss Philippines – Clear, grounded and advocacy-driven Miss Mexico – Emotional and sincere but less structured Miss Thailand – Strong presence but generic and unfocused Miss Venezuela – Sincere but unclear and disjointed

While Mexico ultimately claimed the Miss Universe 2025 crown, the Q&A portion highlighted the diverse strengths and convictions of the finalists—showcasing how each hopes to inspire young girls through their own stories and visions for the future.

Note, however, that AI evaluated only the text of the finalists’ answers. It cannot assess delivery, stage presence or any other visual elements of the Q&A.

Singh placed as first runner-up, while Abasali placed second.