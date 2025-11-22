Mixed fuel price adjustments expected next week
MANILA, Philippines — Diesel prices are expected to climb by P0.80 to P1.00 per liter starting on Tuesday, Nov. 25, while gasoline may post a slight rollback of up to P0.10 per liter.
Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas issued that advisory on Friday, saying petroleum products, including diesel, kerosene and jet fuel remain elevated amid supply tightness across Asia.
He cited as key drivers of the upward pressure reduced exports from Northeast Asian refiners facing maintenance and unplanned shutdowns, limited Chinese outflows and lingering disruptions in Russian supply.
Gasoline is likely to soften amid slower regional demand and a notable buildup in US inventories, signaling weaker consumption in the world’s largest oil market.
Bellas likewise noted that new US sanctions on Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft, along with Washington’s renewed push to end the war in Ukraine, could shape price movements in the coming trading sessions.
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