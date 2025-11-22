PMI: Suganob on ‘calculated’ track for another world title shot

Photo caption: Regie Suganob. | PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot, head of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, remains confident that their standout boxer, Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, is on track for another world title shot, even if the path ahead is long and measured.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Podot explained that Suganob’s route to a title fight is being carefully managed in line with the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) guidance.

“This is the path the WBO has laid out for Regie,” Podot said. “We’ve been strategic with his fights, ensuring he faces world-rated opponents to earn another title opportunity.”

READ: Suganob, Tanzanian foe vow fireworks in Kumong Bol-Anon 23 mainer

The ‘calculated’ track toward the world title

The measured approach comes after a setback earlier this year, when Suganob’s scheduled IBF light flyweight title eliminator against fellow Filipino Jayson Vayson was canceled. Vayson instead received a direct world title shot against champion Oscar Collazo, delaying Suganob’s own title ambitions.

Despite only having one fight this year, Suganob is set to headline the “Kumong Bol-Anon 23” card against Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana in a 10-round non-title bout. Podot emphasized that this was a calculated step in Suganob’s campaign.

“We calculated the matches for Regie carefully, as what the WBO instructed us, particularly on how we will be able to get another shot at a world title. Well, we followed WBO’s instructions by letting Regie fight with world-rated opponents,” said Podot during the presser.

“This is only his fight this year, because again, we calculated the matches we want him to have. If he’s able to win in tomorrow’s event, then he will fight another world-rated opponent in February. Hopefully, he will be the winner tomorrow.”

Suganob ranking

Currently, Suganob has slipped to No. 4 in the WBO light flyweight rankings and holds the No. 11 spot in the IBF. A win over Yohana, a WBO Global flyweight champion, could significantly boost his ranking, especially if he continues defeating other world-rated opponents.

Though the journey may be challenging, PMI believes Suganob’s methodical approach will eventually secure him another shot at boxing’s world stage.

For his part, Suganob assured everyone that he’s always in good shape for a fight. He revealed that he has been training and sparring regularly throughout this year, so when the time comes for another world title shot, he is ready to trade blows.

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