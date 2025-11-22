Enrile buried at Libingan ng mga Bayani

Statesman and former Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile is laid to rest with full honors at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Saturday. — Photo by Luisa Cabato/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — Statesman and former Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile was laid to rest with full honors at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Saturday, November 22.

His burial site was sealed at 11:53 a.m.

Escorted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Enrile’s flag-draped casket was given departure honors upon arrival at the cemetery at around 10:20 a.m.

It was then brought in a funeral march from the heroes’ gate to the designated burial site minutes later.

Upon arrival at the gravesite, the ceremony proceeded with a final benediction led by Rev. Fr. Cherish Chester Serana, followed by a final viewing for family, friends, and supporters.

Among current and former government officials present were Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, former Senator Gringo Honasan, and former Information and Communications Secretary Ivan Uy.

Enrile’s burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, however, drew opposition from some groups.

One of them, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, said conferring hero status on Enrile was part of an effort to “rehabilitate” his name for his role in martial law atrocities.

The group described this move as a “grave distortion of history” and a cruel reminder of the same “revisionism” when former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was buried in the same cemetery in 2016.

“The Libingan ng mga Bayani is not a sanctuary for those who dismantled democracy or presided over systematic abuse. It was created for ‘inspiration and emulation’ — standards that neither Marcos nor Enrile ever met,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Enrile played a key role in implementing martial law when he was the defense chief under Marcos Sr.’s rule.

He later withdrew his support and became one of the central figures in the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, which forced the Marcoses into exile.

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