Nov. 2025 PHLE: Batangueño raised by widowed father tops exam

| Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — A 22-year-old graduate from Batangas topped the November 2025 Pharmacy Licensure Examination (PHLE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

Sean Jan Diomampo Ilagan, who was raised by his father Lamberto after his mother passed away, secured the No. 1 spot nationwide with a rating of 95.47 percent.

“I dedicate this milestone first and foremost to the Lord, who sustained me throughout the review season. He knows the effort I’ve put into making this dream a reality. All glory goes back to Him,” Ilagan said in an interview.

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He added, “I also dedicate this win to my family and loved ones, whose silent prayers and motivation served as my constant source of strength.”

Ilagan, who finished his pharmacy degree at Lyceum of the Philippines University in Batangas, said that he was driven by a desire to overcome personal setbacks, especially not graduating with Latin honors.

“My inspiration throughout my PHLE journey was the personal desire to rise above my limitations and prove to myself that every setback can be transformed into a stepping stone,” he said.

Asked about his future plans, Ilagan said he is still discerning his next steps but is interested in pursuing opportunities in the academe and research.

“For now, I am keeping my options open, but I am excited to discover what lies ahead,” he said.

His father expressed his pride and gratitude for his son’s achievement.

“Yung pumasa lang siya, okay na sa amin (We would have been happy even if he just passed),” he said. “Pero thankful kami na nag-top 1 siya (But we’re very thankful that he became the topnotcher).”

The PRC said 3,670 out of 4,555 examinees passed the PHLE, posting a national passing rate of 80.57 percent. The exams were held on Nov. 15 and 16, with results released on Nov. 21.

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