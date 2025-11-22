MCWD water service at 85 percent, Jaclupan pipe not yet restored

Repair works at the Jaclupan well field in Talisay City, Cebu | Contributed photo by MCWD

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Water has been restored at 85 percent of total production in the third week after typhoon Tino broke major pipes of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Total water production has reached 234,500 out of 275,000 cubic meters as of Saturday, Nov. 22.

Several areas, particularly in the cities of Talisay and Cebu, continue to suffer limited to no water supply while restoration efforts continue.

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

Repairs at Jaclupan facility

About 2.6 kilometers of the Jaclupan transmission line sustained heavy damage from the Mananga River on Nov. 4, flooding, prompting the MCWD to install a temporary bypass while they start a new pipeline.

The temporary bypass spanning Barangays Jaclupan to Lagtang was connected to the newly laid Watermatic Tubig Pilipinas pipe on Nov. 21.

“MCWD and Watermatic teams will continue working closely to interconnect the Lagtang end of the Watermatic–Tubig Pilipinas line to MCWD’s transmission line leading to the Lagtang and Tisa reservoirs,” the water service provider said on social media.

“We ask for the public’s continued understanding, as these interconnection works may still cause temporary traffic disturbances in the area.”

The Jaclupan Facility, which supplies about 30,000 cubic meters of water daily to Talisay City and the southern parts of Cebu City, is expected to resume operations over the weekend.

Meanwhile, some residents have been relying on Talisay City’s wells since the typhoon.

These include seven wells in Lagtang, two in Barangays Lawaan, and one in Barangay San Isidro, which together produce around 10,000 cubic meters of water per day.

READ: Half a month past Tino: water, power woes persist

Lusaran facility partly restored

MCWD’s bulk supplier in Barangay Lusaran, JE Hydro, said potable water supply to the Busay reservoir was restored on Nov. 21.

They also announced that the supply line serving Brgy. Pit-os is set to reopen on Monday afternoon, Nov. 22, allowing more households to regain access to water.

Current production remains at 10,000 cubic meters per day until Nov. 30.

The supplier targets increasing output to 15,000 cubic meters per day starting Dec. 1 and aims to fully restore its original 30,000-cubic-meter capacity before Christmas.

JE Hydro, which serves the Lusaran Bulk Water Supply Project in Cebu City, was unable to operate due to severe damage and clogging of equipment.

READ: Cebu City: 20M liters lost as Typhoon Tino hits Lusaran water source

As restoration efforts continue, the MCWD reminded the public to stay updated through their official social media pages.

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