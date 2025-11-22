Motorbike rider, 35, dies after colliding with ambulance in Cebu City

Footage of the collision at the intersection of M.J. Cuenco and General Maxilom Avenues, Cebu City | Screengrabbed from CCPO CCTV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man died a day after his motorcycle collided with an ambulance on M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

The victim was identified as Richard Campoy Estrada Jr., 35 years old and a resident of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Authorities are still identifying the ambulance and its driver who left the scene.

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Based on the investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, the motorcycle and the ambulance were traveling from different directions.

What CCTV showed

CCTV footage showed that the motorcycle traveled from the Carreta Elementary School end of General Maxilom Avenue, was crossing M.J. Cuenco Avenue, and being positioned on the outer lane.

The motorcycle was proceeding on a go signal.

Meanwhile, the ambulance came from the Carreta cemetery stretch of General Maxilom Avenue, was on a stop signal, and was taking a left turn toward M.J. Cuenco Avenue.

The ambulance reached the junction box at the intersection of the two avenues, with blinkers activated, and was executing a left turn.

The motorcycle, however, could not stop in time while approaching the same spot, even when the rider appeared to try to slow down and yield to the ambulance.

The two vehicles collided, with the front portion of the motorcycle hitting the front-right side of the ambulance.

Rider refused hospital treatment

Due to the impact, the motorcycle rider was thrown to the pavement, landing on his buttocks.

The ambulance driver tried to check on the victim but after a few moments returned to his vehicle and drove away.

A passing motorist also stopped to check on the motorcycle rider.

After the incident, the victim allegedly refused to be transported to a hospital and signed a waiver from emergency responders.

Around 3 p.m. the following day, Nov. 21, the police received information that the motorcycle rider had died.

The police, as of this writing, are conducting a followup operation and identifying the ambulance driver.

READ: Are Cebu City pedestrian lanes safe? Council eyes rumble strips after rising accidents

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