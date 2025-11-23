Ayala Malls Central Bloc welcomes the holidays with heart in “Season’s Giftings”

Christmas carols drifted through Ayala Malls Central Bloc as the students of Sisters of Mary School-Boystown filled the Activity Center with the gentle chime of hand bells, signaling that the holiday season had finally arrived.

From giving back to enjoying holiday displays, there’s something for everyone at Ayala Malls this year.

Their performance set the tone for an evening of joy and togetherness as Ayala Malls Central Bloc marked the start of its “Season’s Giftings” celebration on November 20, 2025.

A Celebration Rooted in Community

The evening unfolded into Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s tree lighting ceremony, a moment that beyond its ceremonial switch-on reaffirms the mall’s role as a space where people come together to connect and celebrate.

In her welcome message, Mabel Penas, General Manager of Ayala Malls Central Bloc, reflected on the deeper meaning behind the festivities.

“This season is a reminder of the love, kindness, and warmth of community,” she shared. “Let it inspire us to support one another and spread joy this season.”

Penas added, “At Ayala Malls Central Bloc, everything we do is inspired by the people who come through our doors each day. Whether you’re here for errands or to spend time with loved ones, we hope this place feels like home—where friendships are celebrated and memories are made.”

Penas led the ceremonial tree lighting, joined by merchants, partners, and members of the media who gathered to witness the mall’s symbolic start of Christmas.

Extending the Spirit of Giving

In keeping with the theme, Ayala Malls also launched a donation drive in both Ayala Malls Central Bloc and Ayala Center Cebu aimed at supporting families affected by recent calamities across Cebu. Shoppers are invited to drop off essential items such as:

Clothes

Blankets

Hygiene kits

Non-perishable food items

Every donation helps bring comfort and relief to those in need, making it easy for everyone to share in the spirit of giving this holiday season.

Special Holiday Mall Hours

To help shoppers plan visits, Ayala Malls Central Bloc has announced its special holiday mall hours, effective throughout December.

December 1 to 11 – 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM

December 12 to 19 and December 21 to 23 – 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

December 20 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 MN

December 24 & December 31 – 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

December 25 & January 1, 2026 – 12:00 NN to 9:00 PM

January 2, 2026 – Regular mall hours resume

From giving back to enjoying holiday displays, there’s something for everyone at Ayala Malls this year. Visit Ayala Malls Central Bloc today to shop, donate, and join the celebration!