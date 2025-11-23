Daily Gospel, November 23, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for November 23, 2025, which is the Solemnity of Christ the King.

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Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 23, 35-43.

The rulers sneered at Jesus and said, “He saved others, let him save himself if he is the chosen one, the Messiah of God.”

Even the soldiers jeered at him. As they approached to offer him wine they called out, “If you are King of the Jews, save yourself.”

Above him there was an inscription that read, “This is the King of the Jews.”

Now one of the criminals hanging there reviled Jesus, saying, “Are you not the Messiah? Save yourself and us.”

The other, however, rebuking him, said in reply, “Have you no fear of God, for you are subject to the same condemnation?

And indeed, we have been condemned justly, for the sentence we received corresponds to our crimes, but this man has done nothing criminal.”

Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”

He replied to him, “Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org