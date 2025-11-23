Makabayan launches ‘No Marcos No Duterte’ alternative governance program

Liza Maza INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan Coalition has launched the “Programa para sa Pambansang Demokrasya,” an alternative governance program that denounces President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte amid the political crisis in the country.

In a Saturday press conference, Makabayan President Liza Maza expressed that Marcos and Duterte should step down from their posts, as she cited corruption allegations against the two top leaders.

READ: Bayan Central Visayas: ‘Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte must step down now’

“Hindi Marcos, Hindi Duterte: Alternatibong Programa para sa Pambansang Demokrasya [No Marcos, No Duterte: Alternative Program for National Democracy],” Maza said.

“The ‘Programa para sa Pambansang Demokrasya’ is a comprehensive agenda of change that rejects both Marcos and Duterte as the people’s false and only option and lays out a firm alternative to the rotten, elitist, and pro-foreign system that has long burdened the Filipino people,” she said speaking Filipino.

“The program was born amid the people’s intensifying anger over corruption, rising poverty, a weakening economy, and the lack of accountability of successive regimes that pushed the country into crisis—from the Marcos dictatorship to the Marcos Jr. administration today,” she added in Filipino.

READ: Palace: Ouster calls could derail Marcos-led corruption probe

Makabayan said the alternative program proposes that every sector of society—including workers, farmers, the urban poor, Indigenous peoples, youth, women, and other marginalized groups—should have representation in government.

The group also called for the abolition of political dynasties, the accountability of corrupt and abusive government officials, and the scrapping of the pork barrel system and other roots of corruption in the country.

READ: Sara Duterte says DepEd confidential funds spent on corruption probe

Also present at the program launch were Kabataan party-list Rep. Renee Co, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, former congressmen Teddy Casino and Satur Ocampo, Kilusang Mayo Uno Secretary General Ronaldo Adonis, Bayan President Renato Reyes, and Filipino Nurses United Secretary General Jocelyn Andamo.

The government is currently grappling with controversies amid the ongoing investigation into infrastructure projects nationwide.

President Marcos was recently implicated by resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co in alleged infrastructure anomalies, claiming the President ordered the insertion of P100 billion worth of projects into the 2025 national budget.

Vice President Duterte was also implicated in a corruption scandal over the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds by her office and the Department of Education during her tenure—an issue that led to the filing of an impeachment complaint against her. The case is currently archived in the Senate. /jpv

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP