DOH seeks nationwide vape ban, cites severe health risks

The DOH warned the public that the vapor contains harmful chemicals that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cancer, and lung illnesses. | File photo

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) has pushed for a nationwide total ban on vape products, criticizing advertisements that misleadingly portray vaping as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

In a news release on Saturday, the DOH warned the public that vaping poses serious health dangers, noting that both the vapor and the devices contain harmful chemicals that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cancer, and lung illnesses.

“Madalas na sinasabing walang nikotina at puwedeng alternatibo sa sigarilyo ang vape, pero puno ng kemikal at mapanganib ang usok at ang mismong aparato ng vape,” according to the DOH said.

(“It is often marketed that vape is nicotine-free and can be an alternative to cigarettes, but the smoke and the vape device itself are full of chemicals and are harmful.”)

The agency also raised concerns over the variety of flavors and colorful packaging of vape products, which it said easily attract minors to use them, urging DOH to ban vape products.

Citing the 2019 Global Youth Tobacco Survey, the DOH said seven out of 10 Filipino youths, 13 years to 15 years, use vape products.

READ: E-cigarettes: Surging numbers of children now hooked on vaping – WHO

In the past year alone, the Philippines recorded its first death from two years of vape use.

The DOH said the government is increasing its engagement with the international community within the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The DOH Health Promotion Bureau, it said, also sustains efforts to raise awareness among communities, schools, and workplaces about the dangers of vape and cigarettes. (PNA)

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