LPA outside PAR may develop into tropical depression in 24 hours

GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said on Sunday that a low-pressure area (LPA) monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has a “medium” chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA was last spottwed 1,130 kilometers east of southern Mindanao at 3 a.m., Sunday.

Pagasa said the LPA’s trough is forecast to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas and Bohol.

READ: LPA ‘highly likely’ to form in PAR, may affect PH by Sunday

Four other weather systems are also expected to carry rainy weather conditions all over the country, Pagasa added.

The shear line is expected to cause scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms in Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela and Quirino.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, or “amihan,” is set to bring rains in the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley, as well as isolated light rains in Ilocos Region, Pagasa reported.

Pagasa also said the rest of Mindanao will have isolated rainshowers due to the intertropical convergence zone.

READ: 4 weather systems to dump rain on PH

On the other hand, the easterlies will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte, while also causing isolated rainshowers in Metro Manila and the rest of the country. /das

READ: Cebu braces for rain showers as LPA threat looms

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