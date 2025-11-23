QCPD: ‘4 accused in flood control scandal missing’

Quezon City Police District

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said they failed to find four of the accused in alleged flood control scandal after tracking them down at their registered addresses.

The QCPD on Sunday reported that despite visiting all listed addresses of the accused, the team of operatives failed to serve warrants to them because “none of the subjects were present during the attempts.”

Listed below are the individuals who were not found in their residences:

Dominic Gregorio Serrano (Construction Division Chief, Department of Public Works and Highways Region IV-B)

Lerma Dotado Cayco (Bids and Awards Committee accountant IV, DPWH Region IV-B)

Timojen Adiong Sacar (material engineer, DPWH Region IV-B)

Anthony Ngo (Sunwest board member)

According to the QCPD, its officers attempted to serve a warrant to Ngo on the evening of November 21; however, the caretaker at his listed residence stated that “the accused no longer resides at the address, and his whereabouts could not be determined.”

The following day, in a follow-up operation, police checked for Ngo at the Rolling Hills Subdivision, where his family said “they have had no communication with him since the issuance of the warrant and requested that further inquiries be directed through their legal counsel.”

READ: DILG orders PNP to serve arrest warrants in flood control probe

On the same day, the police also visited the residences of Cayco, Sacar, and Serrano.

Cayco’s relatives at a condominium in South Triangle told operatives that Cayco was “on leave and not at the premises,” the QCPD reported.

Meanwhile, security personnel at the two residences of Sacar confirmed that “he could not be located,” and his Pinyahan residence had already been vacant since August.

Serrano was also not found by police, and his neighbors claimed that he was last seen “approximately two weeks before the issuance of the warrant.”

The QCPD vowed to intensify its follow-up operations, “including sustained district-wide manhunt efforts,” together with national agencies such as the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime – International Police, the Department of Justice, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

READ: Taguig police launch hunt for Co after serving of arrest warrant fails

The four accused were implicated in a substandard P289.5-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro alongside former Ako-Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, seven other DPWH employees, and four other Sunwest board members.

Taguig City police have also launched a search for Co after he was not found in his residence during an attempt to serve him his warrant of arrest.

The warrants were issued on November 21 by three divisions of the Sandiganbayan where the Office of the Ombudsman filed two counts of graft and one count of malversation through falsification last November 18. /das

READ: DILG to Zaldy Co, 15 others: ‘You have until Monday to turn selves in’

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