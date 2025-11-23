Anti-Asian hate crimes remain at crisis levels – report

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LOS ANGELES — Anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States are still at “crisis levels,” according to a new analysis from Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) and Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL).

While the latest FBI data shows a small dip from last year, the numbers remain nearly three times higher than before the pandemic – an indication that the wave of xenophobia and politically fueled hostility that began in 2020 has not receded.

The findings are part of a new report, Anti-Asian Hate in 2024: Analysis and Recommendations, which is released alongside an expanded Asian Resource Hub, a multilingual platform that helps survivors report incidents and access culturally competent support.

READ: PH consulate warns Filipinos as hate crime victims reach 41 in US

According to the FBI, 379 anti-Asian hate crime incidents were recorded in 2024, down from 407 in 2023 but still far above historical norms. Anti-Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander hate crimes also reached their highest level since federal tracking began in 2013.

42% of hate crimes unreported

But the organizations caution that these official figures represent only a fraction of real cases. Many victims face language barriers, fear retaliation or worry about interacting with law enforcement because of immigration concerns. Federal victimization surveys estimate that 42% of violent hate crimes go unreported.

“Current FBI data reporting undercounts the true scope of anti-Asian hate crimes,” said Sim J. Singh Attariwala, Director of the Anti-Hate Program at Advancing Justice -AAJC. “Harmful rhetoric is now expanding to the scapegoating of South Asian communities. Without corrective action, hate crimes risk becoming more invisible as trust in government erodes.”

AJSOCAL’s June Lim, director of the Demographic Research Project, echoed the alarm. “This report confirms what our communities have long known: anti-Asian hate remains at alarming levels. Without investment in prevention and community-based reporting, hate crimes will continue to occur and go underreported.”

Fil-Am victims of hate crime

Although the FBI does not break down victims by ethnicity, Filipino Americans are repeatedly among publicly identified victims in some of the most widely covered cases. These incidents illustrate the patterns described in the report:

Vilma Kari , 65, was kicked and stomped on in Midtown Manhattan in March 2021 as her attacker hurled anti-Asian slurs. She suffered a fractured pelvis. The attacker was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

, 65, was kicked and stomped on in Midtown Manhattan in March 2021 as her attacker hurled anti-Asian slurs. She suffered a fractured pelvis. The attacker was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Noel Quintana, 61, was slashed across the face with a box cutter on a New York subway in February 2021 after speaking up when a man kicked his bag. His visibly severe wound became one of the early images associated with rising subway assaults on Asians.

Noel Quintana’s face needed stitches after he was slashed in the face in a subway station in New York. | CONTRIBUTED

Amadeo Quindara , 75, was attacked by a neighbor in Las Vegas in 2023 after the neighbor heard him speaking Tagalog. Advocacy efforts eventually led to hate crime charges being added.

, 75, was attacked by a neighbor in Las Vegas in 2023 after the neighbor heard him speaking Tagalog. Advocacy efforts eventually led to hate crime charges being added. The Roque family —Nerissa, Gabriel and Patricia—were assaulted in a North Hollywood drive-thru in 2022, where racial slurs were used and Gabriel suffered a fractured rib. Community frustration grew when the case was not initially treated as a hate crime.

—Nerissa, Gabriel and Patricia—were assaulted in a North Hollywood drive-thru in 2022, where racial slurs were used and Gabriel suffered a fractured rib. Community frustration grew when the case was not initially treated as a hate crime. Nikki and Julienne Arriola were beaten and robbed outside the California State Capitol. Nikki suffered six broken ribs; Julienne sustained serious knee injuries. With their ability to work compromised, the couple turned to the Filipino Migrant Center for help and later filed felony charges against their attacker.

Data from Stop AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Hate supports what many community advocates have long observed: Filipino Americans consistently rank among the most frequently reported victims of anti-Asian harassment and violence.

The report situates the rise in hate within broader national currents. Researchers point to intensified anti-China rhetoric tied to US–China tensions and online disinformation portraying Chinese and South Asian immigrants as security threats.

Racist attacks on public figures

Racist attacks on high-profile public figures – including Vice President Kamala Harris and Usha Vance – further normalized xenophobic narratives. After the 2024 presidential election, anti-Asian slurs surged online, with Stop AAPI Hate noting thousands of slurs each month and a marked rise in targeting of South Asians in extremist digital spaces.

Advancing Justice – AAJC warns that the public may see an apparent decline in future hate crime statistics, but that this could be a “false decline.” A lower number of reported cases, they say, may reflect shrinking community capacity to report – driven by cuts to federal anti-hate programs, weakened DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility) initiatives, heightened immigration enforcement, political attacks on nonprofits that provide legal aid and deepening distrust of government.

Call for policy reforms

To counter this, the report calls for policy reforms at both the federal and local levels. Key recommendations include requiring large police agencies to report hate crime data, improving language access, creating non-law-enforcement reporting options, restoring federal funding for hate-prevention work, and protecting immigrant-serving nonprofits.

The report also urges investment in culturally competent mental health services, community-based restorative justice programs, and school-based anti-hate education.

Strengthening community resources remains central to the strategy. Advancing Justice – AAJC encourages Asian American communities to use platforms like StandAgainstHatred.org, the Asian Resource Hub, and bystander intervention trainings developed with Right to Be. Annual updates to the Anti-Asian Hate Report aim to maintain awareness and accountability.

In the end, Advancing Justice – AAJC frames the report not just as an assessment but as a warning. “We must equip institutions to recognize and respond to hate in all its forms,” the report concludes, calling for collective work to build a future rooted in safety, dignity and equality.

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