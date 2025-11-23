Cassandra Ong search intensifies: PNP to work with Interpol

Katherine Cassandra Ong attends a hearing of the Senate committee on women on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. — Photo by Noy Morcoso/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its efforts to track down Katherine Cassandra Ong — the alleged business partner of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, recently life sentenced — who is accused of qualified human trafficking in an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) in Pampanga.

In a police statement on Sunday, acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said they are already coordinating with foreign law enforcement agencies to track down Ong so she may face the charges against her.

READ: Cassandra Ong is now at large – DOJ

Nartatez also said the PNP will be working with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) following the issuance of a red notice for both Ong and her fellow accused, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

“The PNP is committed to delivering justice to the victims of illegal Pogo hubs. Those involved in these illegal operations must face the consequences of their actions,” Nartatez said as quoted in the statement.

Despite an active arrest warrant for qualified human trafficking in the alleged scam operations at Lucky South 99, “authorities earlier reported that Ong fled to Japan early this year after her release from detention.”

Ong was initially detained in the House of Representatives during the congressional probe of Pogos, but was released during the transition into the 20th Congress before a case was filed against her.

READ: Alice Guo gets life term over qualified trafficking in Pogo-linked case

During the Senate hearing where Ong was revealed to be at large, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian feared that the accused may use the same “back door” used by the recently convicted Guo.

On November 20, Guo and three of her cohorts were sentenced to life imprisonment and imposed a P2 million fine after they were found guilty of qualified trafficking over the alleged criminal activities discovered in an illegal Pogo hub in Bamban. /das

READ: Cassandra Ong’s lawyer files ethics complaint against Rep. Fernandez

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