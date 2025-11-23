Suganob dominates Tanzanian foe in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 23’ main event

Regie Suganob celebrates his victory. | CDN Digital photo / Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob showed that he hasn’t lost a step in his return to the ring, scoring a dominant win over Tanzanian WBO Global flyweight champion Mchanja Yohana in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 23” Saturday night, November 22, at the PMI Bohol Main Campus gym in Tagbilaran City.

Suganob, the top fighter of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, cruised to a unanimous decision in their 10-round non-title bout. All three judges saw it the same way at 99–91, underscoring how far ahead the Boholano was as he continued his push for another world title shot.

Despite an 11-month layoff, the 28-year-old Suganob showed sharp timing and crisp punching from the opening bell. He controlled the pace, pinned Yohana on the defensive, and repeatedly landed clean combinations that kept the Tanzanian from gaining momentum.

The win lifted Suganob’s record to 17–1 with six knockouts. It also strengthens his standing in the world rankings, where he sits at the No. 4 spot in the WBO light flyweight division, No. 11 in the IBF, and No. 9 in the WBC.

Yohana’s streak snapped

Yohana, on the other hand, fell to 22-7-1 with 15 knockouts, ending his eight-fight winning streak that dates back to 2024.

He, however, retained his WBO Global flyweight belt since the Saturday night bout against Suganob was not a title fight.

Moreover, Yohana was able to retain his No. 6 rank in the WBO flyweight division.

Pores claims IBF Youth title

In the co-main event, PMI’s unbeaten prospect Leonard Pores III captured the IBF Youth flyweight crown after outpointing Cebu-based Japanese fighter Kiyoto Narukami via unanimous decision.

Pores improved to 9-0 with seven knockouts, while Narukami fell to 5-2-1.

Dacullo scores upset for PH Youth strap

Sherwin Dacullo of the NPF Boxing Stable pulled off a big upset by handing Freshler Utrera another loss to claim the Philippine Youth minimumweight title.

Dacullo won by unanimous decision after eight rounds, raising his record to 5-1-1 with two knockouts while Utrera dropped to 4-1 with two knockouts and was deducted a point for repeatedly spitting out his mouthpiece. He was also floored in the final round.

Undercard results

Former WBO Oriental bantamweight champion Jerwin Asilo (12-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Cebuano fighter Yeroge Gura (8-3-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Vergil Vitor (24-4, 17 KOs) delivered a second-round knockout against Alvin Vergara (8-5-1, 6 KOs) while ex-national team member Jericho Acaylar scored a first-round knockout against Francis Arante.

In the opening bout, debutant Jick-Kier Autida scored a second-round TKO over John Paul Oyong.

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