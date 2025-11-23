Bosch says Miss Universe crown was ‘destined by God,’ amid rigging claim

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch. Image: Miss Universe Organization

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch echoed the line of the global pageant organization that her victory was destined. She added that her coronation was a moment destined by God while also expressing her gratitude for her recent milestone.

Bosch posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, Nov. 22, saying her win is proof of God orchestrating moments that won’t be stopped by “envy or destiny.”

“Today I reaffirmed that what God has destined for you, neither envy stops it, nor destiny aborts it, nor luck changes it. Long live Christ the King,” she wrote in Spanish.

Bosch’s remarks echoes the praise of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which also stated that the Mexican beauty queen couldn’t be stopped by “envy or fate.”

“What God has destined for you, no envy can stop it, no fate can undo it, and no luck can change it,” the post read.

In a separate post, Bosch said she is ready to work as the reigning titleholder.

“First day at work,” the post read.

Bosch is the fourth Mexican woman to bring home the Miss Universe crown after Andrea Meza, Ximena Navarrete, and Lupita Jones. Prior to the coronation, she caught the attention of pageant fans and observers after getting into a spat with VP for Asiana Nawat Itsaragrisil during a sashing ceremony.

READ: Miss Universe 2025 ‘Fake Winner’? Resigned pageant judge alleges rigging

Her win, however, was mired in controversy after she was accused of being a “fake winner” by French–Lebanese musician Omar Harfourch, who resigned from his judging post prior to the coronation as he “couldn’t handle” the alleged rigging orchestrated by MUO. According to Harfouch, Bosch was already the pre-determined winner before the coronation took place.

Half of the MUO is owned by Mexican business mogul Raul Rocha, while Meza was one of the members of the judging panel. /edv