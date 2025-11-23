San Fernando El Rey Parish in Liloan reopens doors a month after tragedy

Locals attend a Holy Mass at the San Fernando El Ray Parish after it was reconsecrated and formally reopened to the public on November 23. | Photo by Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Liloan’s faithful have reclaimed their spiritual home as the San Fernando El Rey Parish reopened its doors on Sunday, November 23, a month after being closed to the public.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu previously ordered its temporary closure on October 24 when a woman was assaulted and found dead inside the church.

To restore its sanctity, a two-part Rite of Reconsecration was done, beginning with a penitential mass and the sacrament of confession for parishioners on November 22.

Another holy mass, presided over by Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy, was celebrated on the morning of November 23 as the church formally reopened to the public.

Church, the House of God

In an interview after the mass, the archbishop reminded the people to respect and preserve the sacredness of holy spaces:

“I hope masabtan sa mga tao nga dili ni siya silot ang pagsira nato kon dili pahinumdom na ang usa ka balay sa Ginoo angay gyud ampingan ug angay ipabilin nga sagrado. So, we are doing this to give a lesson to people that the House of God is sacred.”

(“I hope people understand that this closure is not a punishment, but a reminder to all of us that the House of God should be cared for and kept sacred. We are doing this to teach people that the House of God is sacred.”)

“Moingon man ang uban na ‘ngano kami man ang pabayron na di man kami ang nakasala?’ Pero si Kristo ang gatudlo nato na siya ang nidawat sa silot, bisan dili siya ang nagbuhat sa dautan,” he added.

(“Some may say, ‘Why should we be the ones to make up for it when we’re not the ones who sinned?’ But Christ teaches us that He accepted the punishment even though He did not commit any wrong.”)

READ: Cebu archbishop orders church closed after woman found dead

Church desecrated by crime

On October 24, a woman was found dead inside the parish church. After examining the crime scene, the police remarked she was mauled to death and possibly strangled.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Estela Ligaray, a native of Negros Occidental. The police have pinpointed her husband, Ronie Ligaray, as the prime suspect.

READ: Liloan: Woman killed inside church identified, husband tagged as suspect

Rites of Reparation and Reconsecration

That same day, Archbishop Uy announced the church’s temporary closure to allow for the rite of reparation, which is done to make amends for wrongdoing against sacred spaces or objects.

“After a preliminary review of the incident and the available evidence, including CCTV footage confirming that the assault took place inside the church itself, it is judged that the sacred place has indeed been desecrated through an act of grave violence, which has caused profound scandal and pain among the faithful of Liloan and beyond,” the archbishop said in a statement.

Faith prevails. | Photo by Airam Limatog

Church as a religious and cultural heritage

Locals expressed their happiness at being able to attend religious activities at the church again.

“Dako kaayo among kalipay nga naabli balik among balay alampoanan kay maski asa nalang mi nagcelebrate sa among mga activity. Sakit palandongon na nagkatag-katag ang mga tao,” said Carol Pancito, a member of the parish choir.

(“We are very happy that our place of worship has finally reopened because we had been holding our activities anywhere we could. It was painful to think that our people had become scattered.”)

Built in 1847, the San Fernando El Ray Parish is one of the oldest standing heritage structures in Liloan, Cebu. It stands across the Municipal Plaza and houses the locality’s patron saint, St. Ferdinand III, whose feast is celebrated every May.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why desecrated churches have to be closed indefinitely

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