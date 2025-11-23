Cebu FC routs PHL Army, seizes top spot in PFL

Cebu FC’s first eleven. | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants vaulted to the top of the Philippines Football League (PFL) standings after crushing the Philippine Army, 5-0, on Saturday, November 22, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Cebu climbed from third to first place after the convincing win over the league cellar-dwellers, overtaking Kaya FC-Iloilo, which slipped to second after falling to Manila Digger FC, 0-2, earlier that day at the same venue.

The Gentle Giants improved to six wins, two losses, and one draw for 19 points.

Kaya, the defending champions, absorbed their second defeat and now ranks second with 18 points behind an identical six-win slate.

Taguig FC also holds 18 points from six wins and a loss, while Manila Digger rose to a 5-2 record after their win over Kaya.

In Cebu’s match, Esrom Paulos opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, but the Gentle Giants needed almost the entire second half to break the match wide open.

Amanhom Khamis finally doubled the lead in the 70th minute after a deflection off Christopher Ybañez rolled into the back of the net. Four minutes later, Jaime Rosquillo made it 3-0 with a finish off Glenn Thomas Ramos’ corner.

Pinto Nogueira struck in the 76th minute with a left-footed hit, before Bol Tong capped the rout in stoppage time.

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