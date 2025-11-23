Cheetahs, Jaguars extend win streaks to strengthen Cesafi playoffs push

The Benedicto College Cheetahs. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs and the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars stretched their winning streaks and strengthened their playoff bids in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, November 22.

Benedicto College kept its strong campaign going, notching its eighth win against two losses to stay firm at No. 2 as the second round moves deeper. The Cheetahs cruised past the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 89-68, just four days after routing the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 82-58, on November 19.

The victory also marked BC’s fourth straight win.

UP Cebu, meanwhile, continued to struggle, falling to 1-9 and dimming their hopes of climbing out of the lower tier of the standings.

Serge Gabines powered the Cheetahs with another standout performance, posting 24 points and 10 rebounds along with three assists and three steals while shooting 11-of-16 in 28 minutes. It was a repeat of his 24-point outing in their revenge win over USC. Den Rick Orgong added 18 points, while Nichol Cabanero came close to a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Benedicto College led by as many as 26 points, 85-59.

The USJ-R Jaguars. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

USJ-R 71, USPF 67

The USJ-R Jaguars also stayed hot in the Cesafi, extending their streak to three games for a 6-4 record while dealing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) its ninth loss in 11 outings.

El John Lacaya led USJ-R with 12 points and five rebounds. He was the only Jaguar in double figures during the game. Lorenzo Saraum chipped in nine points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists, while Sam Melicor and Christian Sollano combined for 14 points.

USPF’s Ashly Howard Dennison delivered a big double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, but it went to waste as the Panthers fell short again. Four more Panthers scored in double digits: Janjan Peteros had 14 points, John Howard Taala and Keaton Clyde Taburnal each scored 11, and Ian Paquibot added 10.

Despite the contributions, USPF spent most of the night playing catch-up. They managed to whittle down USJ-R’s 16-point first-half lead, 13-29, to just three, 55-58, in the final period.

USJ-R, however, kept its poise and held on until the final buzzer to secure the win.

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