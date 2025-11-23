Leptospirosis wards opened in Bacolod amid spike in cases

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) here has established dedicated adult and pediatric wards for leptospirosis patients amid the rise in cases of the infectious disease.

In a public advisory issued Saturday, the CLMMRH said it is “experiencing a rise in leptospirosis referrals, including moderate to severe cases, particularly from south Negros Occidental.”

“To ensure timely and appropriate care, the hospital is prioritizing severe leptospirosis cases and setting up dedicated adult and pediatric leptospirosis wards,” it added.

READ: Leptospirosis: What Cebu residents need to know post-Tino

Data show that, CLMMRH, the apex hospital of the Department of Health (DOH) in Negros Island Region, has eight leptospirosis admissions as of Sunday, much higher compared to the usual zero to two cases in a month.

The record does not include the localities the patients come from, although the increase in the hospital’s leptospirosis admissions was reported after the devastating flashfloods that affected several cities and municipalities in central and southern Negros during Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4.

Leptospirosis, an infection caused by the leptospira spirochetes bacteria, is contracted from exposure to water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals, especially rats, through cuts, wounds, abrasions or any break in the skin.

Local health authorities encourage anyone to take leptospirosis prophylaxis as soon as possible following exposure, wading or contact with possibly contaminated water, ground or food, or consult immediately the nearest health center or private physician for prescription.

The CLMMRH advised referring facilities to coordinate with its operations center and observe proper patient coordination and transfer protocols.

“As the apex hospital of the Negros Island Region, CLMMRH remains committed to serving the people by providing compassionate, high-quality care, especially during surge situations,” the hospital management said.

“We request the continued understanding and cooperation of referring facilities and the public as we manage bed capacity and ensure timely care for all affected patients.”

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