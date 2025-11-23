Toledo Trojans rule PCAP Wesley So Cup Southern Division

Toledo Xignex Trojans players and team officials. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans are headed back to the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup Grand Finals after retaining the southern division crown Saturday night, November 22.

Toledo dominated the Camarines Sur Soaring Eagles in the division finals, taking the first set 18-3 before sealing the deal with a 17.5-3.5 win in the second set.

With the victory, the Trojans earned a grand finals rematch against the defending champions, the Manila Load Manna Knights, who beat the Pasig City King Pirates to top the northern division. Manila defeated Toledo in last year’s title series.

Against the Soaring Eagles, Toledo went all-in by fielding their top guns, led by Grandmasters Aleksey Sorokin and Mark Paragua, along with International Master Eric Labog on boards 1 and 2.

Labog set the tone in the first set, beating Chin Lim in the blitz round as Toledo jumped ahead 6-1. In the rapid round, Sorokin stepped in on board 1 and defeated National Master Giovanni Mejia, while Paragua handled Lim on board 2.

Toledo pulled away with a 10-2 rapid score behind wins from Carlos Edgardo Garma, Woman FIDE Master Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Kim Steven Yap, and IM Joel Pimentel, who all delivered in both blitz and rapid play against Joel Buenaventura Sr., Coelier Graspela, and Jeth Romy Morado.

The second set followed the same script. Toledo took the blitz 5.5-1.5 and dominated the rapid 12-2.

Sorokin and Paragua continued to anchor the Trojans, splitting duties on board 1 in blitz and rapid. Sorokin beat Mejia in their blitz match, while Paragua toppled Lim in the rapid. Garma, Diego Abraham Caparino, and Pimentel added points with victories over Buenaventura, Marco Balane, and Ronald Llavanes.

The Trojans now turn their focus on the much-awaited finals showdown as they look to complete their redemption bid against the Load Manna Knights.

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