Walk on Christ the King day promotes Nov. 30 anti-corruption rallies

Church leaders call for the end corruption in government during the “Trillion Peso March” at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | CBCP photo

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic priests organized a “voluntary” procession on Sunday culminating in a solemn rally at the historic Edsa Shrine to express their stance against corruption.

The protest promoted the nationwide Nov. 30 rallies amid the multibillion-peso flood control scandal hounding the government. The event also coincided with the Feast of Christ the King, the last Sunday marking the end of the current Catholic liturgical cycle.

The new liturgical year begins on Nov. 30, which also aligns with another nationwide protest as part of the Trillion Peso March, which started on Sept. 21.

“The theme, the tenor, the spirit of the rally is not your usual kind of rally where people shout and chant,” said Fr. Robert Reyes, convenor of Clergy for Good Governance, which organized the event, in an interview with Inquirer on Sunday.

“Shouting ‘jail the corrupt’ and cursing is not allowed,” he added. “It is a prayerful rally—reflective, prayerful, and peaceful.”

The procession preceded the Mass celebrated by Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Reyes said the religious procession usually draws up to 400 participants, but this time, numbers may be higher as members of the Akbayan Party will also join.

“We are crucified by poverty, and those who crucify us are the thieves in government,” said Cendaña in a statement.

READ: Archbishop on flood mess: Fight corruption; reject lies, violence

Reyes added that more participants are expected to join, despite the event being purely voluntary.

“Because this is advertised, there might be more people attending, we don’t know,” Reyes said. “But like many things in the Catholic Church, there is no command, it is not an obligation, no one will be forced to attend.”

“That’s why in the Catholic Church, there are all colors. There are kakampinks, yellow, red, purple, green, blue, name it. Why are there different colors? Because you can’t put conscience in a box.” /mcm

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