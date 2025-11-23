UC Webmasters sizzle with 11 golds in Cebu City Olympics athletics tilt

The 33rd Cebu City Olympics is taking place until Nov. 27, 2025. | DepEd Tayo Cebu City/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters showed why they’re a formidable athletics powerhouse in Cebu, racking up 11 gold medals in the ongoing 33rd Cebu City Olympics on Sunday, November 23, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval.

Siblings Ken Amber and Myles Tutor accounted for four of those wins. Ken Amber dominated the secondary girls division with victories in the 100-meter, 200m, and 400m runs, while Myles clinched the secondary boys 200m title.

Mohini Sadaya added two golds for UC after topping the secondary girls 100m hurdles and long jump. Sean Kyle Carillo followed with wins in the 400m and 800m. John Wynn Iwata in the 5,000m and Enrico Daño in the long jump rounded out UC’s medal haul for the day.

The San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Warriors, formerly known as the University of San Carlos (USC), picked up four golds courtesy of Mellanie Pulgo in the secondary girls 800m and 1,500m, and Ramil Dela Peña in the 110m hurdles and 400m hurdles.

Bolongaita remains dominant in javelin event

David Bolongaita of Unit 9 (Abellana National School) also made his mark with golds in shot put and javelin. He recently drew attention by setting a new Batang Pinoy record in the javelin event last October in General Santos City.

Other secondary division gold medalists include Unit 5’s Maria Unice Balazo (shot put and javelin girls) and Unit 3’s John Aldrin Sorela (3,000m steeplechase).

In the elementary division, the field was more balanced. Unit 2 secured three golds through Johnziel Pintor (400m boys), Clent Jaime Babiera (110m hurdles boys), and Vash Seikin Manalili (shot put boys).

The other winners were Unit 3’s Devone Lalican (800m girls), Unit 6’s Bryelden Banggabangga (800m boys), and Unit 1’s Brenny Jaictin (100m hurdles girls) and Angelina Rose Carnable (shot put girls). Unit 8’s Reynante Devibar added another gold in the 400m hurdles boys.

READ: City Olympics to proceed after Tino amid full calendar, venues

Athletics events continued as of this writing and will resume on Monday, November 24, in the same venue.

Swimming, another medal-heavy sport in the 33rd Cebu City Olympics, also kicks off on Monday in the CCSC pool.

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