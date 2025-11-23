Heavy rainfall expected in Cebu as LPA enters PAR — Pagasa

Rainy days ahead in Cebu as a Low Pressure Area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, November 23. (File Photo)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu may experience heavy rainfall until Wednesday, November 26, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) shared during their 5:00 p.m. bulletin on November 23 that heavy rainfall may be brought in by the Low Pressure Area (LPA) that recently entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Pagasa forecasts heavy to intense (100-200 mm) rain showers in Cebu from November 24 to 25. Moderate to heavy (50-100 mm) rains may persist until Wednesday afternoon.

Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas or those near rivers, while landslides are likely in mountainous or heavily saturated communities.

READ: LPA east of Mindanao enters PAR — Pagasa

LPA enters PAR on Sunday

According to Pagasa, the LPA east of Mindanao entered PAR on Sunday morning and has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

As of 2:00 p.m. on November 23, the system was last located 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Its trough may cause cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, and parts of Bicol.

The prospect of rain now worries many residents of Cebu, after more than a month’s worth of rain (up to 428 mm within 24 hours) fell during Typhoon Tino on November 4. That caused major rivers to overflow and unleashed floodwaters that damaged homes, swept away vehicles, and trapped people for hours on their rooftops.

READ: Over 6K schools in Eastern, Central PH on alert amid floods, landslides

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