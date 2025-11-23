Max Limpag, acclaimed watchdog of church and state, laid to rest

Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma pays his last respects to journalist Max Limpag. | CDN Digital photo by Jason Baguia

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Max Sherwin Limpag, the multi-awarded Cebu journalist whose fearless reporting led to the return of lost church artifacts and the outing of fraudulent call centers, has been laid to rest here on a fair, breezy afternoon.

Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma led Limpag’s funeral Mass at Mactan Island Memorial Garden in Barangay Marigondon on Sunday, Nov. 23.

The archdiocese’s former head called Limpag “a friend.” He acknowledged that he came with mixed feelings to the funeral that coincided with the joyful, worldwide solemnity of Christ the King.

Priests Alden John Baran, Joselito Danao, and Luigi Baliña offered the eucharistic celebration with Palma. The prelate said he went to the graveyard chapel soon after arriving from Manila at the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

READ: Former ka-Siloy, veteran journalist, Max Limpag, passes away at 49

Probing, respectful

In his homily, Palma conveyed the archdiocese’s oneness with those who mourned Limpag’s passing led by his wife, Marlen, who teaches at University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, and their two sons, Dylan and Lennon.

The retired archbishop lauded Limpag for his investigative reporting that led to the return earlier this year of four bas relief carvings of saints that had been lost to the pulpit of Patrocinio de Maria church in Boljoon town, southeastern Cebu.

The restored panels featured depictions of Saint Augustine and his friends Saints Alypius and Possidius, as well as of Saint Thomas of Villanova, a bishop from the Order of St. Augustine.

READ: Historic reunion: Boljoon’s long-lost pulpit panels finally return home

Palma expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Limpag’s respectfulness whenever he spoke with his sources in the Catholic Church, even though some may have avoided him because of his reputation as a probing journalist.

Succeeded by Alberto Uy as Cebu’s archbishop, Palma reminisced before a congregation of around 150 people the moments he shared with Limpag.

One morning while going about his journalistic duties, Limpag, Palma said, tried to beg off from the offer of taking breakfast with him. Limpag relented because Palma said he would not talk to the journalist unless he would eat.

On another occasion, Limpag came to him, brimming with enthusiasm as he showed pictures of what Palma called “lost saints” — sacred sculptures aside from the Boljoon panels that the journalist felt must also be returned to their Cebuano churches of origin.

Limpag demonstrated a level of excitement for heritage and tradition that Palma admitted even he did not have, but for which he is grateful.

Palma said he understood the feelings of the bereaved Limpag family.

“Sakit baya na (That is indeed painful),” he said, referring to Limpag’s death at the age of 49 as “a mystery over which we have no mastery.”

But Palma also expressed his hope that in Jesus Christ — whom he called the one who has mastery over death — and with time, the journalist’s family may accept his passing, say “Amen” to God, and look forward to reuniting with Limpag in the life to come.

A violinist played tunes before, during, and after the Mass. A trio led the singing of hymns.

Close to 3 p.m., Limpag’s funeral procession commenced, to the strains of “Pasko Na, Sinta Ko (It is Christmas, My Beloved),” with Fr. Baran and the family of the deceased walking behind the hearse.

Fr. Baran blessed Limpag’s grave, led the burial prayers, and imparted to mourners a final blessing.

Eulogies

Persons from various communities that Limpag touched gathered in a chapel at the memorial garden to pay tribute to him on the night before his burial.

Malou Guanzon-Apalisok of Radio Veritas Asia recalled Limpag’s impact as one of the community leaders who partnered with Hair Aid, an organization based in Australia that helps the poor develop a means of livelihood around the world by giving them basic haircutting training.

Balbino Guerrero, well-known tour guide and a supervisor of the Cebu City Public Library, spoke of the generosity of Limpag, who once gave him money to buy himself a mattress for his bamboo bed.

Yvonne Buenavista said that Limpag was celebrated as the most brilliant among his classmates. He excelled in various school disciplines from chemistry to philosophy and won journalism competitions. In his youth, he was a subject of reporting by the Philippine Daily Inquirer for his academic excellence and talent.

But Buenavista said that she appreciated above all Limpag’s faithfulness as a friend. He always made sure that he would meet with friends who visited Cebu.

Marlen, Michelle So, retired Regional Trial Court executive judge Meinrado Paredes, and Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera credited Limpag for initiating and energizing running enthusiasts in Cebu, chiefly the group called “Ungo Runners.”

A community of Cebu’s runners

Members of running group Ungo share fond memories of Max Limpag. | CDN Digital photo by Jason Baguia

Limpag prompted the group’s beginning when he was working with SunStar Cebu. The group eventually grew to a membership of around 100 people, some of whom participated in marathons and longer-distance runs, and helped spark the fun runs that have become regular events in Metro Cebu.

Marlen remembered constantly running with her husband. She was slower than he was in the beginning, she said. But with constant practice with him, she eventually improved her speed.

Annie Fe Perez of UP Cebu, The Freeman, and ABS-CBN as well as Andrea Pateña-Matheu of MyTV Cebu thanked Limpag for being a mentor and inspiration to his younger colleagues in the industry.

John Sitchon of Rappler said that Limpag was not only an accomplished journalist. He was also a person of empathy who became family to his colleagues in the newsroom.

Covering heritage and the church

Gwendolyn Garcia, former Cebu governor, credited Limpag with demonstrating through his journalism that Cebuano identity is not just about beaches but about its unique culture and heritage. She challenged journalists to contribute to Cebu the way Limpag has done through his work.

Fr. Ramon Echica of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at Mass on the last night of Limpag’s wake, echoed his conviction that it was not the journalist’s job to make the Catholic Church look good.

Agreeing with the journalist, the priest said that if the church wants to keep up appearances, then it should just hire propagandists.

Eileen Mangubat, retired publisher of Cebu Daily News, noted that Limpag helped in his own way to monitor elections as a volunteer with poll watchdog Cebu Citizens’ Involvement and Maturation for People’s Empowerment and Liberation.

She spoke of his capacity for human connection, remembering that he saved a seat for her and Apalisok from where they would have the best view of the Boljoon bas reliefs.

The lost bas reliefs were returned to Patrocinio de Maria Church in Boljoon, Cebu in March 2025. | CDN Digital photo by Jason Baguia

‘His death is not a loss’

She also underscored his interest in covering sensitive church topics such as safeguarding as a response to the global sexual abuse crisis as well as the plan to divide the Cebu archdiocese’s into three, smaller ecclesiastical circumscriptions.

Mangubat recalled a conversation in which she asked Limpag how his coverage of Cebu communities devoted to the Extraordinary From of the Roman Rite — better known as the traditional Latin Mass — has affected him.

Limpag, she said, took on a pensive look and said he was “processing” the experience.

Mangubat said that now that Limpag has passed on, he now has the answers to all his questions. The task of the journalists left behind, she added, is to imitate what he modeled as a fearless but conscientious journalist.

“His death is not a loss,” she said. “We will lose only when we no longer remember.”

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