Wala’y klase: Cebu LGUs suspend classes as heavy rainfall looms

Local governments in Cebu suspend onsite classes on Monday, November 24, as heavy rainfall is expected. (Photo by Pia Piquero)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Several local government units (LGUs) in Cebu have suspended face-to-face classes for Monday, November 24, due to the threat of heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Face-to-face classes in all levels for public and private schools have been suspended in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Danao, Naga, and Toledo, and the municipalities of Minglanilla, Consolacion, Liloan, and Compostela.

Classes in all levels of public schools have been cancelled in Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and Cordova. Private schools, along with the Talisay City College, may decide on their own whether to suspend classes or not.

READ: Heavy rainfall expected in Cebu as LPA enters PAR — Pagasa

Asynchronous learning

To facilitate continuous learning, some LGUs have directed the use of alternative class modes in their localities.

“All public schools shall temporarily shift to Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM), while private schools are encouraged to adopt ADM or arrange make-up classes as needed,” Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said on social media on November 23.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan has also required schools to implement modular or asynchronous classes. So did the towns of Asturias and San Fernando.

In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival announced similar directives as the city continues to recover from the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu and communities in nine regions on November 4.

“Upon the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the City Government is advising the temporary suspension of all face-to-face classes. Schools are directed to shift to modular or asynchronous learning until weather conditions stabilize.”

READ: LPA east of Mindanao enters PAR — Pagasa

‘High’ chance of LPA becoming a storm

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Cebu may experience heavy rainfall until November 26.

The state weather bureau forecasts heavy to intense (100-200 mm) rain showers on Monday, which may cause floods and landslides.

Moderate to heavy (50-100 mm) rains may persist until Wednesday afternoon.

The Low Pressure Area (LPA) that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday morning compelled the heavy rainfall warnings.

In its 4:00 p.m. bulletin on November 23, Pagasa reported that the LPA has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

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