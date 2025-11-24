Daily Gospel, November 24, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for November 24, 2025, Monday of the Thirty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

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Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 21, 1-4.

When Jesus looked up he saw some wealthy people putting their offerings into the treasury and he noticed a poor widow putting in two small coins.

He said, “I tell you truly, this poor widow put in more than all the rest, for those others have all made offerings from their surplus wealth, but she, from her poverty, has offered her whole livelihood.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org