Argao, Cebu buy-bust yields P680,000 shabu, nets high-value target

An early morning buy-bust in Barangay Taloot, Argao, southern Cebu, yields two alleged drug suspects, including a suspected high-value target. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated 100 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of more than half a million pesos were confiscated in Argao town in southern Cebu during a buy-bust operation over the weekend.

Two suspected drug personalities, including a high-value individual, were also arrested during the anti-illegal drug operation on early Sunday morning, November 23.

READ: High-value drug target with ₱3.4M in shabu nabbed in Cebu City

Two alleged drug personalities, including a high-value individual, were arrested in a buy-bust operation that yielded an estimated 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000 in Argao town, southern Cebu early Sunday, November 23.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Leo,” 43, and alias “Mel,” 54, both residents of Sitio Tawog in Barangay Taloot.

The operation took place at around 6:15 a.m., with the Argao Municipal Police Station’s Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit (MDEU) leading the operation with prior coordination from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

READ: 3 drug suspects killed, P68M worth of shabu seized in QC buy-bust

According to investigators, alias “Leo” is listed as a high-value individual and an alleged member of a drug group, which had been monitored for drug distribution activities in the area.

Meanwhile, alias “Mel” was arrested after a police poseur-buyer successfully consummated the drug transaction.

According to the police report, the buy-bust was launched following information provided by a confidential source who claimed that Leo had long been involved in the sale and use of illegal drugs in the barangay.

P680,000 worth of drugs seized

During the operation, police recovered one heat-sealed plastic sachet believed to contain suspected shabu, 11 additional sachets containing the same suspected substance, a belt allegedly used to conceal drugs, and a marked P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

The confiscated illegal drugs weighed approximately 100 grams based on initial assessment, pegging its street value at P680,000.

READ: Minglanilla shootout: 2 nabbed with unlicensed guns, P340K shabu

Authorities have since submitted the seized pieces of evidence to the Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for chemical examination.

Information from police investigations revealed that the area where the suspects were operating regularly prompted intensified surveillance, leading to Sunday’s operation.

Both suspects are currently detained at Argao Municipal Police Station’s custodial facility while authorities prepare the filing of charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 or the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Argao is a municipality in the Province of Cebu located 67 kilometers south of Cebu City.

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