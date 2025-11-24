Carcar buy-bust: P1.49M shabu, firearm seized from construction worker, partner

A construction worker and his live-in partner were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Carcar City, Cebu, on Saturday, November 22. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two alleged drug personalities were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Carcar City, Cebu, where authorities seized an estimated P1.49 million worth of suspected shabu and a .45 caliber pistol on Saturday, November 22.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Jen,” 26, a construction worker, and his live-in partner “Clara,” 27, a house helper, both residents of Purok Bugnay, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City.

READ: Argao, Cebu buy-bust yields P680,000 shabu, nets high-value target

The operation was carried out by Carcar City Police Station in Sitio Tal-ot, Barangay Valencia.

According to investigators, the transaction was set after police received information about the suspects’ alleged involvement in the drug trade.

During the operation, authorities recovered about 220 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P1,496,000.

READ: Radio technician in Dipolog City yields P3.4-M worth of suspected meth

Moreover, police also confiscated a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition, mobile phones, cash believed to be linked to illegal drug activity, and the marked buy-bust money.

In a statement on Sunday, November 23, Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., chief of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said the arrest showed the continued police efforts against illegal drugs in the province.

He added that law enforcers would sustain anti-drug operations in line with directives issued by Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro.

The suspects are now facing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 – selling and possession of illegal drugs – along with charges relating to violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act – illegal possession of firearm.

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