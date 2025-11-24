LIST: Cebu, Bohol LGUs suspend classes due to TD Verbena

By: Doris C. Bongac - Senior Copy Editior - CDN Digital | November 24,2025 - 06:20 AM

| DOST-Pagasa

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Various localities in the neighboring provinces of Cebu and Bohol have announced the suspension of classes this Monday due to Tropical Depression Verbena.

There were those who ordered the suspension classes in their respective localities while others ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes and the shift to other modes of learning in public and private schools.

In Cebu province, Talisay City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City Liloan, Cordova, Compostela, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Naga City, Boljoon, Asturias, Consolacion, San Fernando, Argao, Carcar City, Aloguinsan, Balamban, Dumanjug, Santander, Dalaguete, Tabogon, Malabuyoc, Santa Fe, Bantayan, Madridejos, Alcoy, Daanbantayan, Sogod, Tabuelan, and Tuburan have announced the suspension of classes as of 5:30 a.m. today.

READ: Heavy rainfall expected in Cebu as LPA enters PAR — Pagasa

The local governments of Tagbilaran, Mabini, Calape, Pilar, Jagna, Panglao, Buenavista, and Ubay in Bohol also ordered students stay in their respective homes.

Tropical Storm Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted over the two province and other parts of the country as of 5 a.m. today.

Heavy rainfall warning

In its weather advisory, Pagasa said Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Negros Island Region, Caraga, Masbate, Iloilo, and Guimaras will experience moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds as a result of Verbena which became a Tropical Depression at 2 a.m. today.

As of 4 a.m., Verbena was located 330 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. It continues to move westward at 30 km/h.

Raining will also be experienced in MIMAROPA, the rest of Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, and the rest of Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms as a result of the shearline.

Suspension of face-to-face classes

Governor Pamela Baricuatro urged the Cebuanos to follow the ‘instructions’ released by their respective LGUs for their guidance.

In Talisay City, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said that face-to-face classes will be suspended for two days – Monday and Tuesday – due to to the orange or heavy rainfall warning that was issued by Pagasa.

Gullas, however, gave the administration of the Talisay City College the freedom to decide if they also want to suspend physical classes on these days.

“This is just a precaution para masigurado ang safety sa atong mga bata, teachers, and parents,” he said.

Classes will also be suspended for two days in Minglanilla and Argao towns.

In Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes in both private and public schools only on Monday.

Ouano urged public schools to adopt Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM) of learning, while private schools are encouraged to adopt either ADM or arrange make-up classes.

“Mandaue City’s Quick Response Team and all Barangay Emergency Response Teams are on heightened alert for possible pre-emptive evacuations, especially for households near the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers,” he added.

Lapu-Lapu City will also suspend physical classes in all public schools on Monday, while Mayor Cindi Chan is giving private schools the prerogative to make their own decisions.

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